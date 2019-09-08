Police said three people were injured Wednesday when a Dubuque woman ran a red light, causing a two-vehicle crash.
Police said Gabrielle K. Bakey, 20, was traveling south on Central Avenue at 9:12 a.m. Wednesday when she ran a red light at the intersection with 17th Street. She struck a vehicle driven by Timothy A. Miller, 34, of Dubuque.
Miller, Bakey and Bakey’s passenger, 1-year-old Aaliyah G. Blocker, were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries sustained in the wreck, according to a Dubuque police crash report.
Bakey was cited with failure to respond to a steady red light and failure to provide proof of financial liability.