A majority of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors seems set to sign an agreement to open and staff the E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center at Mines of Spain State Recreation Area, bearing small changes.
During a work session Monday, Supervisors Ann McDonough and Harley Pothoff generally supported the agreement with the City of Dubuque and the state as presented.
The center for area conservation education and programming has seen its hours reduced since the Mines of Spains’ full-time ranger was eliminated in 2017. The COVID-19 pandemic then prompted the center’s closing last year, and it has not yet reopened.
On Monday, McDonough and Pothoff requested adjustments to some of the agreement’s language to lessen some of the burden on the county in relation to staffing and upkeep of the center.
These touched on concerns voiced by Supervisor Jay Wickham but did not go nearly as far as he requested. He took issue chiefly with language that required that the county pay for day-to-day maintenance of the center.
“We don’t own the Mines of Spain. That is owned by the state,” Wickham said. “We don’t own the E.B. Lyons Center. That is owned at least partly by the City of Dubuque. I don’t have any interest in paying maintenance on a building we don’t own. We have 20-some parks that need some love.”
Wickham pointed out again that Dubuque County is the smallest entity included in the agreement.
“The state has plenty of money — it’s just down to priorities,” he said. “The city also has a much larger tax base than we do. Their parks department is much bigger than our conservation (department).”
The agreement as presented included hiring a naturalist to staff the facility at a cost of $56,000 annually for 10 years. Wickham said that would bind future elected officials too much for his liking.
“I don’t like that,” he said. “You’re committing to $500,000 with other agencies. I’d love another naturalist. I just don’t want it in a 28E agreement.”
County supervisors already had approved a budget for next fiscal year, which starts July 1, that includes a new naturalist position.
Wickham requested that the sections pertaining to employment and maintenance be stricken from the E.B. Lyons agreement.
McDonough, though, said the naturalist position was central to the whole arrangement.
“The purpose of this agreement is to put people out there to open it,” she said. “I don’t know how you come to an agreement without putting a person there for a significant amount of time.”
Pothoff said the city and county evenly splitting the cost of the naturalist position made sense to him.
“They’re agreeing to pay for part of their wages as well,” he said. “To me, that’s win-win.”
Pothoff acknowledged Wickham’s concerns about tying future county supervisors’ hands but said the value the county would get through the deal outweighed them.
McDonough and Pothoff asked Dubuque County Conservation Board Director Brian Preston to ask the city, Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Friends of the Mines of Spain to remove the “new” requirement for the naturalist position, so the naturalist already approved this fiscal year would fit that role.
They also wanted it made clear that any maintenance that the county was responsible for would be “minor,” such as replacing lightbulbs and cleaning. More extensive maintenance would be the responsibility of the city.
Wickham warned of the precedent set with the agreement.
“This is subsidizing the City of Dubuque,” he said. “These funds are from all the county, in the cities and unincorporated areas. Before we jump in, does it really help City of Dyersville residents?”
The agreement still will need to be approved by the Board of Supervisors before it can take effect. No potential timetable was discussed regarding when E.B. Lyons might reopen.