EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque’s Cruisin’ Thursdays closed out the car show season this week with a packed street.
About 175 to 200 car enthusiasts parked along Sinsinawa Avenue and the surrounding area during the finale of the season, which had featured weekly gatherings on Thursdays since May.
On Thursday, Lee Baumhover, 80, of Peosta, Iowa, pulled in with his green 1970 Pontiac GTO about 15 minutes before the event started at 4 p.m. in order to secure a good parking spot.
“We come over to the car night every Thursday,” Baumhover said. “It’s nice. People come up and talk to you.”
He set up a lawn chair in the shade behind the car, ready to chat with the people drawn over by the vehicle and the large plush tiger affixed to the back.
The story he shares sometimes necessitates a comment from friend Ken Kutsch, the vehicle’s former owner.
Kutsch and Ken Luchtenburg, another friend, were situated right beside Baumhover on Thursday. Kutsch brought out a 1972 Pontiac LeMans, while Luchtenburg came with a 1970 Pontiac Grand Prix.
Baumhover’s GTO was brought to Dubuque decades ago by a former nun, he said. She sold the vehicle to Kutsch and his wife, who, in turn, sold the vehicle to Baumhover when he made an offer in 1991.
“My wife worked with the owner,” Kutsch said. “... She told me she liked it. The interiors were so nice. You can’t replace an original interior.”
Baumhover, Luchtenburg and Kutsch were all members of the recently disbanded Tri-State Antique and Classic Automobile Club.
The friends are happy to talk about the original interiors and period-correct parts, as well as the local leaders who have been in the vehicles in parades.
“I’ve driven a lot of dignitaries,” Kutsch said.
Down the block, Larry Oyen was parked with his 1972 Mustang Convertible. The car has never been repainted. It’s once-red exterior is now a bit orange with age.
Oyen said he enjoys being able to talk to other car enthusiasts.
“It’s the camaraderie,” Oyen said.
For the past several years, the car show has been put on by East Dubuque Greater Events Foundation and has served as quite the draw.
“Car people come,” said Mike Meyer, of the EDGE Foundation and the owner of The Other Side pub at 68 Sinsinawa Ave. “They are enthused about coming here.”
Many participants have multiple cars that they rotate bringing over the course of the car show season. Baumhover currently has two, though he once had four. Kutsch also downsized — he once had 10 cars. He actually sold Luchtenburg his Grand Prix.
Several hundred spectators also meandered around the cars each week, peeking under hoods, enjoying live music and conversation and stopping in at the bars and pubs in downtown East Dubuque.
“For the last hour and a half, there’s always a huge crowd of people dancing in the street and listening to the music,” Meyer said.