The anonymous donation of another gold coin Thursday provided a boost to the Salvation Army of Dubuque's kettle campaign.
The 1979 gold Krugerrand was dropped into the kettle at the Locust Street Hy-Vee and has an estimated value of about $1,450, according to a press release today from the organization.
“We’re so excited when this happens, and it couldn’t have come this year at a better time," said Capt. Matt Phelps, of the local Salvation Army, in the release.
On Thursday, the organization announced that its fundraising this year was at least $25,000 behind last year's effort.
The group aims to raise $225,000, about $118,000 of which would come from red kettles manned by bell-ringers throughout the area. The kettles campaign runs through Christmas Eve, while donations will be solicited via mail through mid-January.
“The anonymous donation of this coin is energizing," Phelps said in today's release. "The Dubuque community has been wonderful in coming through for us when we need it, and we’re hoping residents help us make that goal.”
Money raised during the effort supports efforts such as food distribution to the needy, fine arts programming for children, activities for seniors and a community garden. The Salvation Army also plans to start volunteer emergency disaster services training next year.
This marks the second consecutive year in which a gold coin was dropped in a Dubuque kettle. Last year, a 1974 gold Krugerrand valued at more than $1,200 was found in a kettle at Sam's Club.