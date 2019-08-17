Police seek tips in cemetery vandalism
MANCHESTER, Iowa — Police seek tips after officers discovered 29 damaged headstones Friday in a Manchester cemetery.
Police believe the damage in Oakland Cemetery was done overnight.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Manchester police at 563-927-3355.
Asbury announces splash pad closure
ASBURY, Iowa — A popular Asbury water feature will not be operating in the coming days.
The city announced that the Cloie Creek Splash Pad will be closed “through the weekend.” The online announcement states that the feature “needs some TLC” and officials hope it will be operating again at the beginning of next week.
Injuries reported
after 3-vehicle crash
Police said at least one person was injured in a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Dubuque’s West End.
According to a Dubuque police crash report, Zoey E. May, 16, of Dubuque, was turning onto the 4000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue from a private lot at about 5:10 p.m. Thursday. She failed to yield to a westbound vehicle driven by Jon L. Davison, 80, of Dubuque.
Police said the ensuing crash pushed both drivers into the eastbound lanes and into the path of Ericka A. Kuhle, 32, of Dubuque, who attempted to swerve out of the way.
May sustained suspected minor injuries, but she was not transported from the scene via ambulance, according to the report. Police said Davison reported a possible injury and was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Law enforcement to man dunk tank
LANCASTER, Wis. — Several Grant County law enforcement agencies will get dunked this weekend for a good cause.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department and the Lancaster police and fire departments will use proceeds from a dunk tank at the Grant County Fair in Lancaster to help students in need at area schools.
Lancaster Police Chief Deb Reukauf said a special fund was started several years ago and that every year money is donated anonymously.
“But we wanted to help increase the funds,” she said. “Tom Hughey works as a guidance counselor at Lancaster High School, and he also helps with the fund.”