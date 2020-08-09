When local colleges moved students to online courses this spring amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the abrupt end of typical college life hit students hard.
That was the case for Rebecca Nonnenmann, now an incoming junior at Loras College, who felt the mood at her school shift when she and her classmates found out they were leaving campus.
“Just not getting to be there for the rest of the semester was so devastating, so we’re excited to all get back on campus,” she said.
However, her return to campus will be marked by a multitude of changes, as will be the case at other local colleges as they start their fall semesters while still seeking to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Students returning to school this fall will experience plenty of new practices and policies, such as mask requirements in public indoor spaces, changes to campus housing and dining, and new ways of connecting with their peers.
College leaders said they have worked hard to create plans for the fall semester that align with guidance from health officials. Despite changes, administrators said they still seek to put an emphasis on the social aspects of college life — even if it looks different this fall.
“We anticipated even (in the spring) that this was going to be very fluid,” said Clarke University President Thom Chesney. “We were going to have to react instead of being proactive. ... But we should be saying ‘physical distancing’ instead of ‘social distancing.’”
Meanwhile, local college leaders seek to be flexible in case changes in COVID-19 levels require campuses to be closed again. As of Saturday, more than 1,600 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Dubuque County.
“There’s been that kind of unknown,” said University of Dubuque Dean of Student Engagement Nelson Edmonds. “It’s like playing darts on a vertical roulette wheel.”
Residence HALL limits
Area colleges spent their summers modifying residence halls to house students when they come back to campus.
Loras College President Jim Collins said officials converted rooms in traditional residence halls from double- to single-occupancy where possible. Students will have assigned bathrooms, he said, and officials are putting limits on how many people should be in a room or apartment.
“We know it’s not going to be perfect,” Collins said. “It’s kind of like the honor system.”
In a campus update last month, Collins asked students to “resist the urge” to visit bars, indoor restaurants or house parties, as the rise of COVID-19 cases among 18- to 40-year-olds has been linked to these activities. As of Saturday, 51% of Dubuque County COVID-19 cases were in that age group.
Nonnenmann said she considers herself lucky to be living with friends in an apartment next year and feels sorry for those who may miss out on the traditional college experience of meeting their roommate on move-in day.
“(Having roommates) was a core experience that my class got and classes before me got ... and not having them is going to be different,” she said.
Clarke residence halls were reconfigured so every student could have their own room. Several offices were converted into dorm rooms to help limit the number of students living on a floor to 12 to 15 people.
Brenda White, Clarke’s director of residence life, said students can request to be neighbors instead of roommates this year.
“There’s a handful of people that want a single room and have always had a single room at home,” White said. “But we’ve had some emails saying that they want a roommate. They want that experience.”
Tucker Labelle, an incoming Clarke junior, said part of his job as a residence assistant will involve enforcing mask requirements this fall. However, he said he still has concerns about how residence halls will function since they often are an epicenter of social life.
“How do people live in a co-op community with a shared bathroom?” he asked. “The bathrooms are already gross. Things could get spread more there.”
Residence halls at University of Wisconsin-Platteville will have numerous new policies to limit the possible spread of COVID-19, such as increased cleaning protocols and guest limits.
Students will be “very well aware” that they must wear masks outside their rooms, including in public areas of residence halls and in classrooms, said Linda Mulroy-Bowden, executive director of student life and development.
She added that faculty have the ability to end a class should a student not comply with mask requirements.
“It’s not the preferred way to go, but we’re a part of a community, and that involves certain obligations,” she said.
Away with the buffet
College dining halls often operate in a self-serve, buffet-style setup — which has to change in a COVID-19 world.
Colleges officials said they will offer more “grab and go” meal options this fall, but dining halls will be different, as well.
Michael Ernst, UW-P’s director of auxiliary services, said dining employees will serve food to decrease the number of people touching service utensils. However, staff is trying to keep changes to a minimum.
“Dining is one of those places where you touch base with friends at the end of the day. You make plans over lunch,” Ernst said. “It’s an important part of the life cycle of colleges, and we don’t want to lose that.”
Miles Breed, Clarke’s director of dining services, said his school did not have a buffet-style dining hall before the pandemic, so staff did not need to make many adjustments.
“The only thing we’re taking away for now is the salad bar and the ice cream machine, which will be devastating to students,” he said. “Ice cream will still be served. They just can’t go to the machine and get it themselves.”
Dining hall capacity will be limited to just two people per table, Breed said.
“We will go with not opening at full capacity, but adding more seats slowly,” he said. “If things get back to normal, we’ll slowly be able to increase that.”
New ways to interact
Administrators also are looking for ways to keep students engaged and socially connected while maintaining physical separation.
“We will probably need to cancel some things that we usually have,” Edmonds said of UD. “It seems like you’d get a free meal every day around here with some student organization. There probably won’t be the 12 to 15 welcome-back barbecues we seem to have.”
In lieu of these gatherings, college leaders plan to offer virtual options for events and student organization meetings.
Callie Clark, Clarke’s director of engagement and intercultural programs, said those virtual opportunities aim to make sure social connections don’t fall to the wayside for students wrapped up in their coursework.
Incoming senior Montez Thompson is a member of the Clarke Activities Board. The board typically holds events each weekend, but how those will be coordinated this year is to be determined.
“Some events we just shouldn’t and can’t do without following the guidelines,” he said. “Some will switch to virtual engagement, but I know some students are getting tired of looking at their computer and looking at their phone.”
College sports also will look different this fall. The American Rivers Conference, which includes Loras and UD, has decided to proceed with conference play. However, the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference canceled its season, which includes UW-P sports.
UW-P also suspended all club sports, branch campus athletics and intramurals this fall but stated resuming these activities will be reevaluated as COVID-19 conditions change.
Incoming Loras junior Marion Edwards is on the track and field team, which had its season canceled last spring while in North Carolina for a national competition.
Though she still has questions about coming athletic seasons and other social activities, Edwards said she is trying to keep a positive mindset.
“I think that, of course, there’s going to be a huge difference in interacting in person and on Zoom,” she said. “But if we really want to make something happen, we will make something happen. ... We’re definitely not going to be able to go back to normal. We are way past normal.”
Serving new students
As he readies for the new school year, Labelle is thinking about fellow Clarke students he hasn’t met yet.
“I also feel a little bit worried about incoming freshmen,” he said. “Their graduation from high school was already so nontraditional, and you throw in things being canceled. There’s got to be an extra effort to embrace these students.”
Chesney said Clarke has honed in on ensuring new students get all their questions answered and highlighting the support in place to help them with the college transition.
“We’re going to be upfront about any changes, but the great community of people will not change,” he said. “Our faculty are saying that we can do this. Those people haven’t changed. They’ve stretched the limit of creativity.”
This summer, Clarke began offering incoming freshmen the chance to participate in virtual “social hours” so they could begin meeting people more easily than normal, Clark said.
“When they step on campus come August, they will not have as much of that physical social interaction, and it may take a little longer to make those friendships,” she said. “We’re starting in that online space to connect early so they don’t feel alone or isolated when they do come to campus.”
Colleges also have shifted their move-in processes, giving students specific time slots instead of a broad period of move-in availability.
“We know that certain people are coming from certain distances, so we will need some flexibility with that, but we’re trying not to have everybody come through at one time,” said Mike Durnin, UD’s dean of student formation.
Mark Ward, UD’s vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty, said the university still will have a new-student orientation program. The chance for students to engage with one another is critical to being successful on campus, he said.
“Students are telling us they need that interaction, and we know they need it for their mental health,” Ward said.
Ernst said one of his favorite parts about a new academic year at UW-P is meeting the new students and seeing how they will change the campus landscape.
He said he believes freshmen will be resilient in a semester that might look different than they pictured.
“When new students come in, they’re young, they’re intelligent, (and) they’re creative,” Ernst said. “They’re going to find a new way to do all of the things. It might even be easier for freshmen because they don’t know what it was. It might be harder for the sophomores, juniors and seniors.”
Community college benefits
As four-year colleges work to bring their students back to campus, community college leaders said they feel they have some advantages in starting up a new school year.
“One of the beautiful things about a community college is that we don’t have a class size of 400 like some other universities,” said Wendy Knight, vice president of institutional effectiveness and advancement at Northeast Iowa Community College.
Both NICC and Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore have had a limited number of students in buildings throughout the summer and will have in-person fall classes.
Students will be spaced out on the NICC campus, Knight said, including in labs. She pointed out that students in welding labs are used to wearing a lot of protective gear already, but now, protective gear will be the norm for all.
Dan Imhoff, Southwest Tech’s director of facilities and safety, said students usually end the semester with hands-on learning elements, but that will be reversed in the fall.
“We’re trying to front-load and get as much hands-on earlier in the semester, just in case,” he said.
Cynde Larsen, the school’s executive dean of health occupations, said in-person classes are necessary for careers such as nursing and athletic training, in which people have to connect with patients in order to treat them.
Health and safety guidelines will be another element of job-based learning, she said.
“We want to prepare them for the workplace, and as part of the learning experience, many of these things will be in place,” she said.
Varying concerns
Dillon Wagner, an incoming senior aviation student at UD, said there always will be concerns and uncertainty in situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
But besides extra disinfecting of aviation equipment and temperature checks, he doesn’t have major worries.
“There haven’t been any concerns,” he said. “Everything should be pretty much back to normal besides wearing face masks.”
Labelle, who is from Ohio, said he has concerns surrounding his return to Clarke, however. He said the seriousness of the pandemic really hit him after several people he knows were diagnosed with COVID-19.
“Being in Iowa worries me in some ways because cases are continuing to rise,” he said. “But a lot of schools are continuing to come back. This is the new normal, and we can expect this in our age group for a really long time.”
As students begin moving in, care and compassion are needed to meet everyone’s needs, Durnin said.
“The whole situation with COVID-19 has been a trauma,” he said. “We are focused on providing resources to stop the trauma from becoming a tragedy.”