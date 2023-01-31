Dubuque residents Lyle and Ann McQuillen knew from the moment they met at Leo High School in Holy Cross, Iowa, that they wanted to be together.
“I was from Luxemburg, and he was from Holy Cross,” said Ann, now 70. “We met when we were freshmen, but I couldn’t date until I was 16.”
Lyle McQuillen played basketball, and Ann Willenbring was a cheerleader through all four years of high school.
Recommended for you
“I noticed her right away,” said Lyle, now 70.
Ann liked Lyle right from the start.
“It was so long ago,” she said. “But I do remember I just could hardly wait to see him. Yeah, we definitely had an attraction right away.”
The pair knew they wanted to date, and as soon as they turned 16, they went on their first official date as a couple to the Dubuque County Fair.
“She even went on the Ferris wheel, and she was afraid of heights,” Lyle said.
In their second year as a couple, Ann suggested to Lyle that they take a break and date other people.
“That was a rough summer,” Lyle said.
It turned out to be an experiment that proved one thing.
“Really, I just knew it was always him,” Ann said.
After high school, Ann went to beauty school and Lyle spent a year at Dubuque Packing Co. before taking a job at John Deere Dubuque Works.
“Deere loved Iowa farm boys,” Lyle said. “We knew the equipment. I think they hired something like 20 of us the day I got hired.”
After much planning, including engraving their wedding bands with their chosen date of Oct. 14, 1972, the couple got married at Basilica of St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville. But it almost didn’t happen when Lyle suffered from appendicitis six days before their wedding.
“We were getting married that Saturday, and back then they kept you in the hospital for five days after something like that,” Ann said. “We didn’t know until Friday whether it would happen or not. I just kept thinking it had to happen because we had our wedding rings engraved. If he doesn’t get out, we’re getting married in the hospital room.”
While it was a close call, the wedding happened on that day at the church, even though Lyle had to sit through the entire ceremony.
“I think Father Wheeler was more worried about me than about anything else,” Lyle said.
“It made life more interesting, that’s for sure,” Ann said of their wedding day. “It’s a story we can tell. At the time, it was very disheartening. But it all worked out OK.”
Lyle and Ann raised three children: Michelle Gorsh, Melissa Rector and Matt. They also have six grandchildren.
Lyle retired from Deere, and Ann retired from her career as a hair stylist a few years later. Both had stayed in their chosen professions for over 45 years.
Michelle, of Iowa City, remembers that while they always took a family vacation, her parents also took trips without them.
“We got to stay at our grandparents, which we loved,” she said. “I always thought that was so important and such a good lesson to learn about balancing family and their own relationship.”
Ann and Lyle have taken several trips overseas, visiting Germany, Austria, Ireland, Scotland and Italy. The couple also has gone on 11 cruises, including to Alaska, Hawaii and the Caribbean. They recently took Michelle, Melissa and Matt, along with each of their spouses and all six grandchildren on a Caribbean cruise. The last time Lyle and Ann had been on a cruise with their children was a Disney cruise in the late ’80s.
“That was a wonderful trip because, at that point, we’d really done very little traveling ourselves,” Ann said of the Disney cruise. “The kids still talk about it. It gets harder to travel as we get older, but we want to keep doing it as long as we can.”
They had a trip planned to England and France that was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they still hope to cross those countries off their bucket list in the future. They also are planning a trip to Venice, Italy, in May.
At home, they enjoy playing euchre with their card club and taking advantage of their membership at Timberline Golf Course in Peosta, where they regularly golf in leagues.
“Lyle used to play a lot of softball, and then he decided to do less of that and wanted to start golfing,” Ann said. “I said, ‘Well, then I’m going to golf, too.’ I was pregnant with Matt when I started.”
Michelle noted that her parents always have supported each other in their activities.
“Whether it’s together or separately, they like being with each other,” she said.
Michelle said her parents occupied traditional roles while she and her siblings were growing up.
“Mom always did the cooking, and Dad did things like taking care of the yard and shoveling the driveway,” she said. “But it just represented balance. They both contributed to the work that needed to be done to raise a family.”
Michelle said that when the family celebrated Ann and Lyle’s golden anniversary last fall, she took the opportunity to tell her children what a milestone it was.
“I made of point of telling my kids that this was really a big deal,” she said. “Not a lot of couples get there anymore.”
The McQuillens, who are members of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, said their faith has played a large role in their long-lasting marriage, as well as their ability to grow and change with each other.
“Really, we grew up together,” Ann said. “We’ve been together since we were 16. That young love is an experience all of its own. And when you’ve been together with someone that long, sure, there are peaks and valleys. You’re going to have good times and bad times. It’s not 100% perfect.”
And Lyle is OK with that.
“It’s worked out so far,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.