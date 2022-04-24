A developer has announced plans for an affordable housing complex along Radford Road in Dubuque, shortly after the cancellation of a different housing project in the same area.
The Landover Corp., based in Lake Barrington, Ill., intends to construct a 50-unit senior housing complex at 2000 Radford Road, pending the approval of state tax credits that would assist in funding the project.
Dubuque City Council members reviewed plans for the housing development at a recent meeting, at which the council considered a proposed agreement between the city and Landover that would require the complex to accept housing choice vouchers.
Richard Sova, president of Landover Corp., said he intends to invest about $10 million in constructing the three-story apartment complex that would provide both one- and two- bedroom units. The units would be made available exclusively to seniors.
However, Sova said Landover Corp. is applying for housing tax credits from Iowa Finance Authority that could fund up to 80% of the project and those tax credits are needed for the project to move forward.
“It’s a very competitive process,” Sova said. “They don’t fund near as many of these projects as we’d like, but we’re going to try.”
If funding is secured, Landover intends to begin construction on the project in spring 2023 and have it completed by spring 2024.
The newly proposed housing project comes shortly after Horizon Development Group Inc. canceled plans for a 60-unit apartment complex on Radford Road. At the time, company officials did not provide details on the reason for the project’s cancellation.
Alexis Steger, Dubuque’s director of housing and community development, said the city was aware of Landover’s proposed development prior to the cancellation of Horizon Development Group’s project.
While the Dubuque City Council reviewed the proposed agreement with Landover at its meeting, council members held off on approving it following a recommendation from city staff.
Steger said she requested the agreement’s approval be postponed after Landover informed the city that it was changing the project from an apartment complex for families to senior housing.
“The agreement needs to be changed to reflect that,” Steger said.
She added that there is enough demand for both family and senior housing in Dubuque’s West End.
“Any affordable units in that area are welcome,” Steger said. “There is a general need for housing there.”
The proposed project would mark the second senior apartment complex developed by Landover Corp. in Dubuque. Its first senior affordable housing building, Gardens of Dubuque, currently is under construction on Radford Road.
Sova said the new proposed development could work to further meet the current housing demand in Dubuque.
“The primary thing is, the community wants more housing,” he said. “They are in support of the projects.”