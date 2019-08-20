A ceremony next week will honor a man “influential in growing” University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Pioneer Farm.
Dr. Charles Heidenreich’s contributions and $250,000 endowed gift will be highlighted during a ceremony at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, to dedicate the Charles J. Heidenreich Swine Education Area at the farm, according to a press release from UW-P.
Heidenreich worked at UW-P from 1966 to 1990. He died in November 2018.
“Heidenreich was influential in growing Pioneer Farm,” the release states. “Most notably, he was the driving force behind the development of a facility to raise hogs in confinement, which was a relatively new concept at the time. He also brought horses to Pioneer Farm and taught courses in horse production and horsemanship.”
“The Charles J. Heidenreich Fund will support high-impact practices and experiential learning – such as study tours and undergraduate research – for students in UW-Platteville’s School of Agriculture, particularly those who are studying in the area of swine and livestock,” the release states. “The fund will also support a stipend for a student worker position in the swine facility at Pioneer Farm.”