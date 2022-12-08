The Telegraph Herald showcased a farmer in Iowa County, Wis., and his unusual hobby 20 years ago.
Paul Springer collected cows with extra legs.
Springer purchased the animals at livestock auctions, exotic animal sales and other venues. He then sold some while keeping others to amuse his family and friends.
Here is how the TH reported on Springer and his cows in its Dec. 15, 2002, edition.
A LEG UP ON THE COMPETITION
“Come baaas, c’mon down,” Paul Springer called on a warm early autumn day.
Three large cows ambled down a small hill.
“They’re hot, lazy and full of grass,” said Springer.
The animals appeared normal, until a closer examination revealed two leg-like appendages protruding from the spine area.
“They look a little like a calf coming out,” Springer volunteered.
Indeed, they do.
Welcome to Springer’s world, a place where five- and six-legged cows exist alongside a variety of other animals.
The black-and-white heifer and two steers, all three weighing in excess of 1,500 pounds, are like any other livestock on many tri-state-area farms, except ...
“There’s nothing unusual about them except they have extra appendages that hang from the sides,” he said.
Springer bought his first six-legged cow 14 years ago. At one time or another, Springer’s collection included six six-legged critters as well as from eight to 12 five-legged specimens.
He buys the animals at livestock auctions, rodeos and exotic animal sales. He later sells them to freak shows, rarely for slaughter, and in one instance, he had one stuffed. He advertises the animals in amusement-specialty publications.
“It’s a hobby,” he said, noting the odds of producing a six-legged cow are about 1 in 4 million. If that’s the case, he has a mini-monopoly on the industry. Five-legged cows are “more common,” he adds.
Springer doesn’t encourage visitors because of “insurance purposes.” The animals are for the enjoyment of his family and friends. Bill Bartels, of Dubuque, a longtime friend, frequently brings his grandchildren to pet the cows.
“They really enjoy it,” he said.
A farmer for all of his life, Springer has worked for the railroad and driven heavy equipment for road construction projects. He offers a bull rental breeding service. Springer’s cattle herd has a special “SS” brand. It is located on the left hip and is registered with the state.
You might consider the six-legged animals special.
“I like to see ‘em enjoy life,” says Springer, who hand feeds the critters. “They live their lives darn leisurely. They all have particular likes and dislikes. They eat, sleep and drink water and lay under shade trees and look smart.”
He kept one of the six-legged heifers he acquired as a milk cow.
Springer’s “normal” cattle are sold for processing after 18 to 24 months.
Also on the farm are miniature donkeys, nearly 20, including Burrito, Springer’s favorite. Burrito was exhibited at a national show. Springer sold Burrito once but, eventually, brought him back to the farm. He missed the animal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.