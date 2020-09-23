LANCASTER, Wis. — Citing the increasing use of a city recreational trail by joggers, bikers and dog-walkers, a divided Lancaster Common Council this week called for the prohibition of hunting and trapping on all city-owned property, with a focus on the site of the former city landfill.
Although hunting has been permitted on the property for decades, the majority of the council believe the change is in the best interest of the public.
“The recreational purpose of the area has changed,” said Council President Shayne LaBudda. “I don’t think the city should feel compelled to provide hunting access to people who need public land, because there are other options.”
The 5-3 decision was opposed by Council Members Matt Pennekamp, Katie Reuter and Rose Oliveto.
The landfill, located northwest of Lancaster on Grant County K, was repurposed several years ago and now is home to Lancaster Trail, an about-6-mile recreational path.
During the nine-day deer gun season, the trail is closed to the public. Hunters who contact city officials can be granted permission to use the grounds.
Public Works Director John Hauth has served as the point person for hunting requests and complaints — tasks that pull him away from more pressing work responsibilities, he said.
City Administrator David Carlson said a formal policy is needed.
“We should have somewhat of a more formalized process where people have equal opportunity or chances to hunt on the property … instead of it just being the same individuals who happened to know it’s allowed,” he told council members.
He pitched a draft ordinance to the council that would establish a lottery and permitting system, a model with which Reuter agreed.
“I like the idea of it being open and giving the opportunity for anybody who is interested to apply,” she said.
The proposed ordinance will be presented to the council for deliberation at its October meeting, where the public will have a chance to comment.
Brian Clauer, the owner of Angler’s Nook Bait & Tackle in Lancaster, said finding public land on which to hunt can be hard to come by, so hunters often rely on the use of friends’ or acquaintances’ land.
“There is only so much public hunting out there,” he said.
Mayor David Varnam expressed qualms that the city is stripping the public of a recreational opportunity.
“Now, these people aren’t hunting here,” he said. “They have to find other property in other parks.”