CASCADE, Iowa — Local dessert bakery Koppes Kreations will soon be expanding to a new location in the old Webber Metals building at 109 Adams St. Owner Nikki Steffen said she’s been growing Koppes Kreations for almost 21 years now and was inspired to create it by two things she did growing up.
“When I was a little girl, my mom used to make all our birthday cakes,” Steffen said. “Also in my high school years, I worked at a Dairy Queen as a cake decorator for about five years. I obviously went to school and whatnot, and after I had my first daughter, I kind of got back into doing cakes and just grew the businesses slowly. Now I’m to the point where I have 10 girls who work for me and we’re going well despite COVID-19. We found different avenues to keep us going.
“We do everything from custom order birthday cakes to cookies. We do some pies and candies around the holidays. We just do a wide variety of sweets all the way from the average customer to business accounts.”
For the past 12 years, Steffen has run the business out of her own home but said the staff and demand have gotten to a point where the location must change to accommodate growth.
“I built onto my house about 12 years ago and have been working out of there,” she said. “In the past three years, with gaining a few (employees) working for me here and there, and business just getting busier and busier, we’ve basically outgrown that additional space we added onto our house. We decided to take the plunge to open up a larger space that will also include a storefront.”
Steffen hopes the bakery will be open during the first part of September. “We’ll continue to do custom orders along with hopefully having a few things people can walk in and pick up last-minute.”
Koppes Kreations serves area communities and takes part in events all around the tri-state area.
“We do try to hit up a few of the different events here in town,” said Steffen. “We have partaken in the Summer Market, but we also take our cupcake truck we take to business locations and other events in the tri-state area. Our range is from Monticello to Galena, Ill., up to Platteville, Wis., and as far north as the Manchester area.”
Recently Koppes Kreations participated in Taste of Dubuque, an event held by the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, where the business won the fan’s choice award for dessert.
“They said it was kind of a landslide, which meant the fans chose me that night of having the best dessert of any being offered by the other vendors that night. We’d done it previously two years ago where we won a second-place award in that category. It’s a fun night to just get out and meet people and make new customers.”
In addition to moving to a new location, Steffen said she’s excited for other possible community engagements and growth the new storefront will bring.
“We are really excited because we are hoping to do birthday parties where people can bring in a small group of eight to 10 kids. We’ll host a birthday party for them where they can learn to decorate cookies and cupcakes. They’ll get to take an apron and the products they made home with them.
“Around Christmastime, we might even host adult decorating classes for cookies and cakes if that’s something people are wanting to do. Hopefully, around the holiday times, we are going to expand hours, since that’s one of the big times of year people are looking for things. We’re hoping to expand into pies around that time of the year, also. On the weekends we’ll offer fresh cinnamon rolls customers can come and get.”
While the new shop’s future hours are still unknown, Steffen said they will be posted as soon as possible.
“Currently, being a home shop, I’m super flexible, so we’re pretty much open 24/7 at the home shop. We’re not sure what our hours will be but I’m hoping to post those as soon as we get our feet wet.”