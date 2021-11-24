Dubuque officials have approved hiring a new vendor to handle ambulance billing after using the same company for more than 20 years.
Dubuque City Council members last week voted unanimously for the city to hire New York-based Digitech Computer LLC to process and administer its ambulance billing services.
The company will be responsible for calculating and issuing bills for residents who utilize the city’s ambulance services, collecting 3.5% of each paid bill as compensation.
Digitech Computer will replace the current ambulance billing vendor for the city, LifeQuest Services, hired in 1999. Dubuque City Council Member Ric Jones, who served as the emergency medical services supervisor in 1999, said LifeQuest was selected to take over ambulance billing duties from the city’s Finance Department.
“It’s a very specialized thing that made more sense to put in the hands of people who know what they are doing,” Jones said. “We wanted to make sure it was in expert hands.”
Fire Chief Rick Steines said a new vendor was sought partly to prevent unnecessary higher costs for bill collection. For several years, LifeQuest was responsible for issuing ambulance bills and was employed as the ambulance service’s collection agency if those bills went unpaid. However, the company charged a higher rate for those collection services.
Steines said the city wished to avoid an incident where LifeQuest could delay seeking payment for a bill and wait for it to transfer to collection services. He noted that no incidents of that occurring were identified by the city.
When asked why the city had waited until now to remedy the issue, Steines said hiring a new company was only pursued after the city recently hired a collection agency to handle all of its billing for all departments, including ambulance services.
“It just cleans up our operations a little bit,” Steines said. “It’s much cleaner in terms of why they aren’t getting this bill paid.”
Steines said Digitech Computer was also selected because of its technological advantages in providing data collection. Under LifeQuest, Steines said, the city needed to request any data regarding its ambulance service billing. With Digitech Computer, the fire department has instant access to billing data online.
Steines said Digitech Computer’s billing rate is about 1% cheaper than LifeQuest, as well. However, Digitech Computer wasn’t the cheapest vendor the city could have selected.
“There was one vendor with a lower rate,” Steines said. “They didn’t have the capabilities we were looking for.”
Steines said a special panel assigned with selecting the new company to handle ambulance service billing selected its preferred choice before seeing what each one was charging.
“We didn’t know what rate they were going to charge and focused on, here is the order (of those) giving us the best service,” Steines said. “Luckily, the company we picked also provided one of the lower rates.”
The cost of maintaining ambulance services in the city is regularly exceeded by any revenue collected through billing residents. In fiscal year 2021, the city paid $1,837,129 for ambulance services but only generated $1,191,695 in billing revenue.