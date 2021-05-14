Mariah Pellino always knew she wanted to pursue some sort of creative career.
“Growing up, I was always the artsy one and definitely wanted to be in the art world and also make a difference,” she said.
Pellino, of Streator, Ill., has achieved her dream by majoring in graphic design, as well as minoring in religious studies and philosophy, at Clarke University. She and her fellow graduates will take part in commencement on Saturday, May 15.
While Pellino immediately embraced the world of graphic design in college, she found that joining the cross country and track teams wasn’t as fulfilling as she had anticipated. After having some struggles with mental health, she said she felt it was best to close the chapter on her running career.
However, she fueled those feelings into a graphic design project to discuss the struggles of anxiety and the stigma surrounding mental health. Eric Wold, associate professor of graphic design and digital media studies at Clarke, said Pellino made several beautiful paintings to express her thoughts as part of the piece.
“It was one of those pivotal moments where everything came together for her,” Wold said. “It became something more tangible and was communicated more clearly to a broader audience.”
Wold added that Pellino has found her artistic strength by designing pieces that have a social impact, including through her final senior capstone project.
Pellino said her capstone project focused on the importance of preserving water resources.
She said she was inspired by her travels to Native American reservations and her study-abroad trip to Kenya, where she saw water treated as more of a precious substance than an economic good.
“I think we have a tendency to do that, see something as just something for us to use and destroy and take advantage of,” Pellino said.
Pellino has also earned several design opportunities outside of Clarke classrooms. As part of the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy, she designed marketing materials for a student’s business idea. She also had an internship with McCullough Creative, through which she was able to design materials that promoted nonprofit Mentor Dubuque.
Now, Pellino will move into a full-time graphic designer role with Kendall Hunt Publishing Co. However, she will miss the experiences she had in her four years at Clarke.
“You get used to being around so many people. You get used to having food in the dining hall,” she said. “It’s weird to think about stepping into a whole different world, but I’m ready and excited and so grateful for the opportunities Clarke has given me.”