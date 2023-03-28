A habitat improvement project in Grant County, Wis., could result in the death of some rare frogs in the area.
According to the state Department of Natural Resources, the Grant County Fish Habitat Improvement Project along the Grant and Big Green rivers could result in the “incidental taking” of the state endangered Blanchard’s cricket frog.
The habitat improvement project is meant to address band stabilization issues, excessive channel widening and entrenchment, as well as a lack of in-stream habitat for brown trout on both rivers.
The presence of the state endangered frog has been confirmed in the vicinity of the project site. While the project will improve the habitat for the Blanchard’s cricket frog in the long run, there is the possibility that some frogs could be killed during the project.
Recommended for you
The DNR states the project is not expected to jeopardize the continued existence and recovery of the state population of the species and that the project will minimize impacts to the species by adhering to conservation measures.
Public comments on project-related impacts to the Blanchard’s cricket frog will be taken through April 22 and should be sent to DNR Conservation Biologist Rori Paloski, 101 S. Webster St., Madison, Wis., 53707.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.