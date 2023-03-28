A habitat improvement project in Grant County, Wis., could result in the death of some rare frogs in the area.

According to the state Department of Natural Resources, the Grant County Fish Habitat Improvement Project along the Grant and Big Green rivers could result in the “incidental taking” of the state endangered Blanchard’s cricket frog.

