A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to 12 years in prison for a range of offenses, including several assaults.
Dennis J. Hantelmann, 38, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to 13 charges from six unrelated incidents during the past two years. He will receive credit for time already served.
Hantelmann’s guilty pleas included four counts of assault on a peace officer and one count of interference with a police service dog.
Documents state that officers went to a Dubuque residence on June 1 to serve four arrest warrants for Hantelmann.
When officers made contact with Hantelmann, he got up on a couch with a backpack. He did not comply with officers’ requests for him to get off the couch.
Two officers then pepper-sprayed Hantelmann, who began “throwing and striking officers with furniture and TV stands,” documents state. He also threw a lamp base at an officer trying to use a Taser on him, and he also hit officers with a 12-pound backpack containing a metal butane/propane tank.
He also swung a TV tray and hit a K-9 who was brought to the scene. The K-9 was later treated for a concussion.
Meanwhile, two of his convictions — for operating while under the influence and eluding — stemmed from May 6, 2020.
Court documents state that police on that day received a call about a possible intoxicated driver in Dubuque. The driver, Hantelmann, then led officers on a chase through downtown, reaching speeds of 57 mph in a 25-mph zone.
Hantelmann pleaded guilty to another charge of operating while intoxicated on Dec. 23, and a fifth-degree theft conviction was for his involvement in a Feb. 25 theft at Steve’s Ace Hardware, 200 S. Locust St.
He also pleaded guilty to another count of eluding, interference with official acts and assault causing injury. Documents state that Hantelmann assaulted Steven L. Moller, 53, the owner of Redemption Center, 160 N. Crescent Ridge, on March 9.
Hantelmann was denied entry into the center without a face shield, documents state, and he punched Moller four times in the face. He then led officers on a chase through Dubuque at a high rate of speed.
Hantelmann also pleaded guilty to extortion for threatening to destroy the home of his ex-girlfriend Angel E. Thoma, 28, of Dyersville, Iowa, during an April 9 argument.
Charges of first-degree burglary and assault causing injury in relation to the incident were dismissed.