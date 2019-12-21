Holy Family Catholic Schools leaders said this week that they will eye renovations to elementary schools, focus on student retention and assess athletic facilities in the coming years.
Those initiatives are among the system’s short-term goals under a five-year strategic plan approved by Holy Family Board of Education members.
They also approved Holy Family’s Platform for Excellence, which lays out a long-term vision for the system. Longer-term goals include increasing student diversity, supporting arts programs, increasing student scholarships and other initiatives.
“We now have our road map to go forward, and a lot of people have seen it,” said Brian Kane, the chairman of the board. “I think there’s broad-based support, and I think it’s in our best interest to pursue it.”
Officials are charting a course for Holy Family’s future in the midst of significant transitions for the system.
Chief Administrator Phillip Bormann took over as head of Holy Family in July following the departure of Carol Trueg. In October, members of the Board of Education voted to end elementary programming at Holy Ghost Elementary School and to end St. Anthony Elementary School’s English-based program at the end of this school year.
Short-term goals
The strategic plan is divided into five areas on which system leaders plan to focus in the coming years — Catholicity and community; recruitment and retention of students; academics, arts and athletics; facilities and finances; and recruitment and retention of staff.
Within those areas, officials created nearly 40 initiatives that they would like to tackle in the short term.
They plan to renovate elementary and early childhood facilities while supporting efforts by Church of the Resurrection leaders to build a new Resurrection Elementary School.
Bormann said officials are assessing how much it will cost to work on those buildings to improve heating, air conditioning, lighting and other aspects and to address deferred maintenance issues.
Bormann said he is meeting with parish priests to discuss improvements that they would like to see and how they would be funded. While Holy Family operates the elementary schools, the buildings are owned by the parishes in which they are located.
“We need to begin the process of nailing down how we make every one of our facilities shine like Mazzuchelli (Catholic Middle School) and Wahlert (Catholic High School) do and as Resurrection will,” Bormann told board members this week. “I don’t think we can stand for second-class facilities.”
Other short-term initiatives include updating and implementing a student retention plan.
“There’s some things that we’ve done already, invested in internally to make sure that the value’s there for people,” Bormann said.
Officials also plan to assess the system’s outdoor athletic facilities and come up with a plan to address needs; define support for special-needs students so services can be implemented consistently; and create an endowment to support arts activities.
Long-term plans
Holy Family officials also have a multitude of longer-term plans in mind. Bormann said those goals would be achieved over a span of the next 15 years or so.
One plan is to develop a strategy to increase the diversity of students in Holy Family. Bormann said officials want to make sure the student body is representative of community demographics in terms of ethnicity and socioeconomic status.
“We need to have that become a primary focus as we move forward,” he said.
Other goals include building up the marching band program, researching and implementing a kindergarten-through-third-grade personalized-learning curriculum, reducing reliance on funds from local parishes and increasing scholarships.
Some long-term facilities proposals include making improvements to outdoor athletic facilities and explore building an auditorium. Officials also will look to close the salary gap between Holy Family staff and those employed by surrounding school districts.
Kane said the system’s short- and long-term plans will support efforts to produce strong graduates.
Eventually, he would like to see Holy Family’s enrollment numbers stabilize and, if possible, grow.
The system’s enrollment is down 5.5% over the past five years, to 1,846 this fall.
Kane also would like to see students have access to “first-class” facilities and to see parish assessments reduced to a reasonable level.
“I think if we can do that a step at a time, a day at a time, student by student, teacher by teacher, parish by parish, all of a sudden it will be 15 years and we’ll have accomplished our goals,” Kane said.