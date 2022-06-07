ASBURY, Iowa — A Dubuque County man was sentenced Monday to five years of probation for 12 criminal charges, most of which stem from a flare gun shooting spree in Dubuque.
Royal W.K. Broman, 28, of Asbury, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to four counts of second-degree arson, four counts of reckless use of fire, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count each of second-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
As part of a plea deal, six other charges were dismissed.
“I would like to issue a formal apology to the community and the people that I have affected,” Broman said at his sentencing. “I’m remorseful for what I did. I’ve had a lot of time to think about this last year in jail.”
Ten of the charges relate to a flare gun repeatedly being fired in Dubuque on June 9, 2021. Police received the first report after 8 a.m. in the area of Locust and West 10th streets.
A vehicle was found “with both rear windows shot out by a flare,” court documents state. Nearby, another vehicle had its driver’s-side window shot out and “the passenger compartment of the vehicle was on fire.”
Officers then responded to 302 1/2 Locust St., Apt. A, where a flare was shot through a window and started the carpet on fire.
Officers also responded to the 900 block of Locust Street, where Molly Carpenter, of Peosta, Iowa, was shot at.
“The flare traveled through Carpenter’s hair, causing no injury,” documents state.
However, John English, of Shawnee, Kan., suffered a “large contusion” when he was struck in the thigh with a flare in the 400 block of Bluff St.
Police used traffic camera footage to track the vehicle involved and arrested Broman; Chandler A. Bourgeous, 22, of Apple River, Ill.; and Annalise M. Flogel, 17, of Asbury.
Bourgeous was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to 10 charges in relation to the incident. Flogel initially was charged as an adult, but her case was waived to juvenile court.
Assistant County Attorney Joshua Sims and Broman’s attorney, Theresa Sampson Brown, both offered arguments Monday on how much time Broman should serve in prison if he violates terms of his probation.
Sims argued for a 26-year suspended sentence, which he said would grant consecutive sentences for separate victims.
“While we do agree that it is appropriate to give Mr. Broman a chance at rehabilitation here ... there was a lot of property damage involved and a lot of assault involved to various people,” Sims said.
Brown argued for a less lengthy term.
“Mr. Broman was going through some brain health issues when these events occurred,” she said.
Iowa District Court Judge John Bauercamper ultimately ordered a 25-year suspended sentence. He told Broman to take advantage of the services offered to him during probation to avoid serving more time behind bars.
“This is an extremely favorable result to you for your case, considering the seriousness of the charges,” he said.