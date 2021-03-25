A Dubuque Police Department investigator this morning outlined authorities' efforts to locate the gunman after a fatal shooting last July on Loras Boulevard.
Investigator Kurt Rosenthal took the stand during the second day of the trial for Deonte W.B. Ellison, 26. Ellison is charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Curtis R. Smothers Jr., 25, on July 2.
Defense attorneys acknowledge that Ellison killed Smothers but said he did so in self-defense. When law enforcement executed a search warrant after the shooting at the residence into which Deonte Ellison fled, he was gone, though his wife, Vanessa Ellison, and children were present.
On the stand today, Rosenthal outlined efforts by authorities to then locate Ellison, who they initially suspected was still in the area.
"It was our belief that Deonte Ellison was trying to flee Dubuque and the surrounding area to Michigan with Vanessa and the children," Rosenthal said.
That hunch was correct, as he said the family reunited. Law enforcement then was able to track them via two cellphones under Vanessa Ellison's name. The phones were used in Illinois, then Michigan. Rosenthal said Deonte Ellison previously lived in both Battle Creek and Kalamazoo, Mich.
The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Deonte Ellison on July 14 in Kalamazoo.
Authorities reported that he had cut off the dreadlocks that he had at the time of the shooting.
Rosenthal also testified about investigators' efforts to determine what prompted the shooting.
He said phone records for the Ellisons, as well as phone records from Deonte's twin brother, Devonte Ellison, did not provide any information.
Tracking Deonte Ellison's movements on July 2 through traffic camera footage did not reveal any more information, either, Rosenthal added. The Ellisons had been running errands prior to the shooting.
Rosenthal also said an interview with Vanessa Ellison after Deonte Ellison's arrest didn't provide much more information.
The trial will resume this afternoon with additional prosecution witnesses.
