CASCADE, Iowa -- The Cascade Park Board is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy.
The board meets the first Monday of every month. Board members receive $15 in compensation monthly.
Cascade residents interested in serving a five-year term should submit letters by 4 p.m. Dec. 4 by writing to Cascade City Hall, P.O. Box 400, Cascade, Iowa 52033 or emailing cascadecity@netins.net. Letters also can be placed in the drop box at City Hall.
The board will submit a recommendation for filling the vacancy after its meeting on Dec. 7 to the City Council for approval.