Two hundred high school seniors in Wisconsin — including eight local students — have been selected to receive Herb Kohl Foundation scholarships.
In addition, about 115 educators and their schools also will receive financial awards, according to a press release.
Selected students each receive $10,000 scholarships, while $6,000 awards will go to the selected teachers and principals and their schools.
The program was established by Kohl, a well-known philanthropist and businessman, in 1990. The foundation has awarded nearly $25 million to Wisconsin educators, principals, students and schools, the release stated.
This year’s local recipients are:
Excellence Scholars
- Bree Buxton, of Kieler, Wahlert Catholic High School, Dubuque
- Nikolaos Karavergos, of Shullsburg, Shullsburg High School
- Kristin Muench, of Lancaster, Lancaster High School
- Randall Winch, of Fennimore, Fennimore High School
Initiative Scholars
- Enni Canales-Irias, of Darlington, Darlington High School
- Talea Grady, of Platteville, Platteville High School
- Makayla Krantz, of Belmont, Belmont Junior/Senior High School
- Kayla May, of Blue River, Riverdale High School, Muscoda
Teacher Fellows
Eric Mumm, of Lancaster, Lancaster High School