Biden in Dubuque
Buy Now

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a rally at Grand River Center in Dubuque on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

 JESSICA REILLY

Former vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will return to eastern Iowa next week. 

Biden will hold a town hall at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa, Iowa. He will head to Dubuque that afternoon for an event at 4 p.m. at Loras College, 1450 Alta Vista St. 

To register to attend the Maquoketa event, visit https://bit.ly/2BthQ7P. To register to attend the Dubuque event, visit https://bit.ly/31wmXys

Biden is viewed as one of the top prospects to secure his party's nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election. He and his fellow candidates are making the rounds in Iowa, which, in February, will host a caucus, the nation's first primary event. 

It's Biden's second Dubuque trip of this campaign cycle. He held a rally April 30 at the Grand River Center, an event that drew more than 500 people.  

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags