Former vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will return to eastern Iowa next week.
Biden will hold a town hall at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa, Iowa. He will head to Dubuque that afternoon for an event at 4 p.m. at Loras College, 1450 Alta Vista St.
To register to attend the Maquoketa event, visit https://bit.ly/2BthQ7P. To register to attend the Dubuque event, visit https://bit.ly/31wmXys.
Biden is viewed as one of the top prospects to secure his party's nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election. He and his fellow candidates are making the rounds in Iowa, which, in February, will host a caucus, the nation's first primary event.
It's Biden's second Dubuque trip of this campaign cycle. He held a rally April 30 at the Grand River Center, an event that drew more than 500 people.