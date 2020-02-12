The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Kyle D. Schmitt, 28, of Sherrill, Iowa, was arrested at about 4:50 p.m. Monday at his residence on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.
- Diquan C. Frazier, 26, no permanent address, was arrested at 9:20 a.m. Monday in the area of West Locust and Foye streets on charges of possession of marijuana and interference with official acts and warrants charging domestic assault with injury and parole violation. Court documents state Frazier assaulted Haley L. Perry, 23, of 35 W. 15th St., on April 5.
- Jackie Jones, 50, of 1499 Bluff St., No. 3, was arrested at about 8:05 p.m. Sunday at his residence on a charge of third-degree burglary.