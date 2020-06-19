When Dubuque County Conservation naturalist Kaytlan Moeller posted a video announcing a new nature playscape at the Swiss Valley Nature Center, she didn’t expect it to garner 10,000 views within a week.
Now in development stages, the natural playground will be in a secluded, shady area near the start of Woodland Ecology Trail. Spaces for younger and older children will be split across the path.
“(The nature playscape) will be the first one in the Dubuque area, so I think it will create a lot of excitement,” Moeller said.
The Conservation Board is working with landscape architect Tony Malkusak, of Iowa City-based Abundant Playscapes, on the estimated $80,000 project. Moeller noted that Malkusak’s playscape in Cedar Rapids’ Wickiup Park saw a 30% usage increase since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Malkusak said his work focuses on fostering a connection with nature through play, using natural materials such as woods and stone and loose parts to develop fine and gross motor skills.
“What we’ve been seeing a playground defined as is something made of metal and plastic,” Malkusak said. “I want to create spaces of play that focus on cognitive development … and rediscovering that avenue again of an unlimited band of possibilities through creativity and play.”
The older-child area will include an Eagle’s Nest fort with an ADA-accessible level. A water line from the Nature Center will make a stream through the area, and a 96-foot otter embankment slide will be created from the slope of the land, Moeller said.
The younger-child area will have a lot of similar but smaller-scale elements, she said, including part of the stream and a 60-foot embankment slide.
The surface of the trail itself will be redone with a limestone-like material to make the playscape more accessible to all, Moeller said. Hikers will still be able to continue down the trail after the playscape is built.
When the playscape will be finished remains uncertain, Moeller said, as the county has multiple ongoing projects. However, she said the next steps will be clearing the area of invasive plants. Mature trees will be incorporated into the playscape’s design instead of being taken down.
Should the playscape prove popular, Moeller said there are ideas for other places throughout the county to have similar projects.
“Park usage has exploded this season (due to the pandemic),” she said. “It’s been helpful to draw attention to us.”
Malkusak said he will mentor Dubuque County Conservation as it continues the playscape project, with conservation officials planning to do a lot of the construction work themselves.
“This will be created by the hands of the Dubuque County folks, and I think it’ll be a great gift or present of play for Dubuque,” he said.
https://www.facebook.com/swissvalleync/videos/272899330528436/