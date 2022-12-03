BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue Community School District officials might ask voters to approve a $13.1 million bond measure next year to pay for construction of an elementary school.
The district announced Friday that over the next month, community members will circulate a petition that would call for the district to hold a special election on March 7 to decide whether to adopt the referendum. The measure would see residents’ property taxes increase by $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable value.
The $13.1 million bond would partially fund the first phase of a project to construct a new elementary school at the Bellevue Middle and High School campus, which would initially house third through fifth grades, with pre-K through second-grade students remaining at the current facility.
Superintendent Tom Meyer said officials are estimating the total cost of this first phase at $13.5 million, with the portion not covered by the referendum to be funded by the district’s physical plant and equipment levy and the state’s 1-cent sales tax.
The second phase of the project would include an addition to the new building to bring pre-K through second grade students to the new facility, as well as potential improvements to the high school’s fine arts and career/technical education spaces. The second phase would be entirely funded using state sales tax revenues, with no plans for an additional referendum.
Bellevue district officials have long sought to update or replace the aging elementary school, parts of which were constructed in 1848. Voters previously rejected two larger bond measures that would have been used for a new elementary school: a $16 million measure in September 2018 and a $14.5 million measure in April 2019.
“I think we put a lot of time and a lot of caution into listening to what we hear about in regards to the building, but also in regards to what our community has said in the past and being fiscally responsible in our decision making, because we know that is something people pay attention to,” Meyer said.
If the referendum passes — which requires approval from 60% of voters — Meyer said construction on the first phase of the project would tentatively begin in early 2024, with hopes to have the building ready by fall 2025. The district would look to begin planning for the second phase by 2028.
In a press release, school board members emphasized that the current elementary school is outdated and too small.
“Over the years the community has grown, education has changed and the needs of our children have changed,” said Board Vice President Janet Sieverding in the release. “It’s time the school changes and grows for the children.”
Community members must collect petition signatures from 25% of the number of people who voted in the last election of school officials. Meyer said that number is just over 170, so community members will aim to get 200 signatures, which they plan to present to the school board at the Jan. 9 meeting.
