BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue Community School District officials might ask voters to approve a $13.1 million bond measure next year to pay for construction of an elementary school.

The district announced Friday that over the next month, community members will circulate a petition that would call for the district to hold a special election on March 7 to decide whether to adopt the referendum. The measure would see residents’ property taxes increase by $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable value.

