Dubuque Community Schools officials announced that they received the highest possible rating on a recent audit of their finances.
School board members this week gave their approval to the district’s comprehensive annual financial report, which details the district’s finances for the most recent fiscal year.
“We’re very proud of this document,” said Kevin Kelleher, the district’s chief financial officer, to school board members.
The district brought in $158,916,439 in revenue for the fiscal year that ended June 30 and spent $160,894,293, according to the report.
Auditors at Jim Kircher & Associates PC gave the report an unmodified opinion, which means they determined that the district’s financial statements are materially correct and fairly stated, according to Kelleher. They also found no material weaknesses in the district’s financial processes.