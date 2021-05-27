April sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Jacob P. Demaio, 39; possession of a controlled substance-second offense and violation of probation; Feb. 28, 2020; 60-day jail sentence.
- Cody J. Heim, 21; assault and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon; Mar. 14, 2020; deferred judgment and one year of probation.
- Ronald K. Pergande Sr., 62; third-degree theft; Dec. 17; 180-day suspended jail sentence, $855 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Devon J. Brehm, 20; possession of a controlled substance; Sept. 20; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Holly A. Campbell, 38; possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of prescription drug; 365-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $430 fine.
- Deandre P. Davis, 31; possession of controlled substance and interference with official acts causing injury; Nov. 12; 181-day jail sentence, with 120 days suspended, two years of probation and $430 fine.
- Deandre P. Davis, 31; domestic assault; Oct. 29; 30-day jail sentence and batterer program.
- Deandre P. Davis, 31; two counts of second-degree harassment; Aug. 25; 181-day jail sentence, with 120 days suspended, and $430 fine.
- Deandre P. Davis, 31; domestic assault; Oct. 1; 181-day jail sentence, with 120 days suspended, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Miranda A. Evans, 29; domestic assault; Sept. 5; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Shaundel M. Guice, 19; third-degree criminal mischief; Feb. 15; 360-day jail sentence, with 320 days suspended, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Shaundel M. Guice, 19; second-degree theft; Jan. 27; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Michael M. Hillery, 54; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Nov. 14; five-year prison sentence, $750 fine and DNA requirement.
- Michael M. Hillery, 54; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Feb. 15; five-year prison sentence, $750 fine and DNA requirement.
- Casey J. Hinderman, 34; domestic assault; Dec. 19; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Bryant J. Jackson, 42; second-degree harassment; Feb. 6; 90-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Jean M. Jackson, 66; assault; Mar. 17; $105 fine.
- Kevin L. Kautman, 36; domestic assault-second offense; Mar. 23; two-year suspended prison sentence, two days in jail, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Madelyn M. Miller, 47; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Sept. 27; 365-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $855 suspended fine.
- Mark J. Page, 56; domestic assault; Jan. 23; 92-day jail sentence, with 90 days suspended, $430 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Anselmo Pena, 40; domestic assault-second offense; Dec. 22; two-year suspended prison sentence, two days in jail, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and batterer program.
- Austine J. Thomas, 25; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Jan. 17; five-year suspended prison sentence, one year at a residential facility, five years of probation, $1,000 suspended fine and DNA requirement.