MANCHESTER, Iowa — The sentencing hearing has been postponed again for a Delaware County man facing life in prison after being convicted of killing his wife with a corn rake.
Todd M. Mullis, 43, of Earlville, was convicted in September of first-degree murder in the November 2018 death of Amy Mullis, 39, at the couple’s farm.
Todd Mullis most recently had been scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, July 14, in Manchester, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, he requested that the hearing be pushed back. A judge agreed and ordered the hearing moved to Sept. 4.
Per Iowa law, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of first-degree murder, though his attorneys have requested that a new trial be held.
Authorities said Mullis fatally stabbed his wife, with whom he had been experiencing marital difficulties, with a corn rake. He then attempted to pass off her death as a farm accident.
The latest ruling is the fourth time that Mullis’ sentencing hearing has been postponed.