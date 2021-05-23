A longtime Dubuque City Council member announced today his candidacy for mayor.
David Resnick is the first to announce his campaign for the mayoral seat currently held by Roy Buol, who said last month that he does not plan to seek re-election in November.
Resnick, who has served on the Dubuque City Council for 14 years, said he wishes to continue the positive economic progress that has been made by the city in recent years.
“We’ve got great momentum going right now,” Resnick said. “I think the next 10 years in Dubuque are going to be very crucial in our history. I want to keep that winning combination going of the right people and the planning and the partnerships.”
Throughout his City Council career, Resnick at times has been the lone dissenter on measures related to budgetary and spending issues.
Resnick holds a master’s degree in music education. He first moved to Dubuque in 1984 to take a music teaching position at Wahlert High School. From 1993 to 2018, he served on the fine arts faculty at Clarke University. For the past three years, he has been executive director at the Northeast Iowa School of Music.
Resnick said his experience in teaching and conducting music has taught him the importance of collaboration. He believes a similar harmony must be maintained between city officials and the community if the city is to remain successful.
“The way the council operates most smoothly is to respectfully work through things together,” Resnick said. “If we don’t come together and concentrate on some things, then nothing seems to get better.”
Resnick described himself as fiscally conservative, while also stressing the importance of the city being actively involved in developing local initiatives.
If elected, he pointed to the expansion of broadband internet throughout the community and development along the newly constructed Southwest Arterial as important projects he would like to see the city to pursue.
“Broadband is going to become more and more important as time goes on,” Resnick said. “I would look to achieve getting it into all areas of town.”
Resnick stressed the importance of maintaining the city’s financial stability, which he believes is the backbone of any successful city.
“Without financial strength, you can’t do anything,” Resnick said. “We need to build on our financial strength, so we can stimulate more capital investment.”
Resnick, 62, lives in Dubuque with his wife, Mimi, with whom he has four children.
Along with serving on City Council, Resnick has also served on the boards for the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency and the East Central Intergovernmental Association.
Dave Klavitter, chief marketing officer at Dupaco Community Credit Union, was one of few people with whom Resnick shared in advance of today’s announcement his plans to seek the office of mayor. Klavitter calls Resnick an ideal mayoral candidate for the city.
“He looks at the budgetary concerns, but he also understands the need to reinvest to make Dubuque competitive as a community,” Klavitter said. “He would make a great leader for the city.”