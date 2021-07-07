With positive cases on the decline and vaccinations on the rise, Dubuque officials offered a positive outlook for the status of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
However, city staff also shared concerns about the possible proliferation of variant strains of the virus.
“These variants of concern all seem to spread more quickly,” said Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist for the city. “This could put a strain on our health care resources.”
Corrigan’s comments were delivered as part of a work session preceding the City Council meeting. The meeting was held in-person at the Historic Federal building, marking the first time since the spring of 2020 that city council members had convened in person.
The changing dynamics of the city’s approach to COVID-19 were also highlighted in an item on Tuesday’s consent agenda. In an accompanying memo, city leaders discussed the de-escalation of the city’s emergency response but emphasized that the threat of COVID-19 could increase again in the future.
During the presentation, Corrigan offered largely positive news detailing the current positivity and vaccination rates for Dubuque County.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate has now remained low for several weeks, currently sitting at 2.5%. Similarly, hospitalizations have also been in the single digits.
A large portion of Dubuque County residents have also now received a vaccine for COVID-19. Corrigan reported that a total of 50,266 Dubuque County residents have now been fully vaccinated, making up 51.7% of the county’s population.
While the number of vaccinated residents continues to rise, Corrigan did note that the increase has begun to plateau.
In June, only 2,957 people received vaccinations, fewer than half of the 7,132 people who were vaccinated in May.
“It’s increasing but in slow increments,” Corrigan said. “Now that we have plentiful vaccine everywhere, there are less people getting vaccinated.”
Corrigan said it remains important that more residents receive COVID-19 vaccinations, largely due to the potential outbreak of variants that have been identified in the U.S.
Five variants in particular present a particular danger to residents, though current vaccines do appear to provide immunity to them.
However, Corrigan said residents who are not vaccinated are still susceptible.
“The best way to protect yourself from any variant is to become vaccinated,” Corrigan said.
Corrigan said the Dubuque County Incident Management Team will continue its efforts to encourage residents to get vaccinated.
Despite the concern, city officials are moving to ease their attention on the pandemic. Tuesday marked the last time Corrigan will provide an update on the pandemic to the City Council during every meeting. From now on, updates will only be provided on a monthly basis.
Corrigan also added that the COVID-19 testing site at Epic Health and Wellness will be closed by the state on July 16, though free take-home testing kits will now be provided to residents instead.
Council Member David Resnick complimented Corrigan and the Dubuque County Incident Management Team.
“I hear from citizens that are thrilled with what you are doing,” Resnick said. “They feel so much better that you are helping the community to stay well.”
During the regular City Council meeting, council members also approved a consent item detailing how the Emergency Operations Center has responded to COVID-19 and how that response could be altered moving forward.
In a city memo, included in documents issued to City Council members, City Manager Mike Van Milligen noted that he had approved the de-escalation of the operation from “activated” to limited/monitoring related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Within the memo, Van Milligen acknowledged that the pandemic is far from over.
“The EOC will be ready to adapt to any spikes in cases or other requests from City and County Departments should they become overwhelmed or need assistance,” he wrote. “Staff will continue to monitor the local, state and national reports and support our providers as they continue to vaccinate our citizens.”