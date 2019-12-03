CUBA CITY, Wis. — A teen was injured in a crash Saturday in rural Cuba City.
Jenna H. Cooper, 16, of Hazel Green, was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena, Ill., according to a press release issued Monday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday on Model Road. The release states that Cooper was eastbound when her vehicle left the roadway and entered the southern ditch. She overcorrected and then the vehicle crossed the roadway and crashed in the northern ditch. Her vehicle was totaled.