Schools
Dubuque Elementary Schools
Monday: Meatball marinara or sunbutter and jelly sandwich, green beans and pineapple.
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets with roll or ham and cheese sandwich, potatoes, peaches.
Wednesday: Cheese quesadilla or sunbutter and jelly sandwich, steamed corn, strawberries.
Thursday: Mandarin orange chicken with rice or deli turkey and cheese sandwich, mixed vegetables and baked cinnamon apples.
Friday: Walking taco or sunbutter and jelly sandwich, refried beans and orange wedges.
Dubuque Middle Schools
Monday: Jumbo cheese ravioli with garlic breadstick or barbecue chicken sandwich, garden salad and mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Philly cheese steak or all-beef hot dog on a bun, broccoli and peaches.
Wednesday: Walking taco with Spanish rice or grilled Italian chicken, refried beans, fruit mix.
Thursday: Macaroni, cheese, garlic breadstick or sloppy joe sandwich, green beans, strawberries.
Friday: Bosco sticks with marinara sauce or barbecue pork sandwich, carrots, pineapple.
Dubuque Public High Schools
Monday: Baked chicken with roll or grilled cheese sandwich, potatoes and pineapple.
Tuesday: Bosco sticks with marinara sauce or grilled Italian chicken, garden salad and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Chicken and bean enchilada or all-beef hot dog on a bun, refried beans, pears.
Thursday: Egg roll with fried rice or barbecue pork sandwich, potato wedges and peaches.
Friday: Macaroni, cheese, garlic breadstick or spicy chicken sandwich, coleslaw, fruit salad.
East Dubuque High School
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: French toast with sausage or buffalo chicken wrap, potato smiles, orange wedges.
Wednesday: Mini corn dogs or grilled chicken sandwich, baked beans and apple wedges.
Thursday: Macaroni and cheese with roll or pretzel, cheese, fresh greens, applesauce.
Friday: Cheese pizza or chicken nuggets with roll, peas and mandarin oranges.
Wahlert High School
Monday: Pizza, tossed romaine, sliced pears.
Tuesday: Breakfast sandwich, corn, banana.
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets with roll, mashed potatoes and sliced peaches.
Thursday: Taco twist with garlic toast, broccoli with cheese sauce and pineapple tidbits.
Friday: Mini corn dogs, tater tots, cantaloupe.
Western Dubuque High School
Monday: Chicken alfredo, peas and pears.
Tuesday: Chicken patty, fries and applesauce.
Wednesday: Taco salad, cheesy Mexican rice and fresh oranges.
Thursday: Pork tenderloin, baked beans, fruit.
Friday: No school.
Senior citizens
Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)
Monday: Baked spaghetti casserole, Italian vegetables and peach crisp.
Tuesday: Chicken, gravy, red potatoes fruit.
Wednesday: Beef, gravy, green beans, cake.
Thursday: Lemon-pepper fish, carrots, fruit.
Friday: Chicken alfredo rotini, broccoli, applesauce.
Lifetime Center (556-3305)
Monday: Salisbury steak, peas, mixed berries.
Tuesday: Tilapia, rice pilaf, cherry cheesecake.
Wednesday: Pork roast with gravy, Harvard beets and fruit cocktail.
Thursday: Liver with onions, potato pancakes and mandarin oranges.
Friday: Chicken cordon bleu, potatoes, peaches.
Windsor Park (582-5100)
Monday: Club sandwich, dessert and drink.
Tuesday: Roast pork, dessert and drink.
Wednesday: Chicken jardiniere, dessert, drink.
Thursday: Bratwurst, kraut, potato, dessert, drink.
Friday: Grilled salmon, dessert and drink.
Golden Meals (815-232-8896)
Monday: Closed.
Tuesday: Lemon-pepper chicken, cheesy potatoes and fresh fruit.
Wednesday: Pepper steak, corn, fresh fruit.
Thursday: Cabbage rolls, glazed carrots, fruit.
Friday: Ham salad sandwich, coleslaw and applesauce.