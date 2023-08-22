Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
DYERSVILLE, Iowa – Dyersville officials are reducing the sizes of two volunteer commissions.
The Dyersville City Council recently voted to reduce the size of the Planning and Zoning Commission from nine to seven members, and the size of the Board of Adjustment from seven to five members.
The reductions were made because of the difficulty of finding volunteers willing to serve on the boards and challenges in having enough members present for a quorum.
