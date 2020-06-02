PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- The University of Wisconsin-Platteville Foundation has received a $15,000 matching gift from anonymous donors to provide students with emergency financial assistance, according to a press release.
The donation will match contributions made to the Pioneers Helping Pioneers fund, a resource to which students can apply for $500 to $1,000 grants.
The dollars can be used for unexpected expenses, outside of tuition, including housing, transportation, utilities and food.
Since the college campus closed in March, more than 1,100 students have applied for support. The university established a $100,000 fundraising goal in April.
To donate, visit www.uwplatt.edu/give.