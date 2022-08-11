DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Even in a school gymnasium full of baseball fans, Roberto Ramos stood out.

You couldn’t miss the 58-year-old Chicagoan and you couldn’t mistake him for anything but a Chicago Cubs fan.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.