DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Even in a school gymnasium full of baseball fans, Roberto Ramos stood out.
You couldn’t miss the 58-year-old Chicagoan and you couldn’t mistake him for anything but a Chicago Cubs fan.
Ramos attended Fan Fest, a two-day Beyond the Game event combining a baseball card show with autograph-signing sessions featuring former big-league baseball players — all held in the auditorium and gymnasium of St. Francis Xavier School. The event was held in conjunction with tonight’s major-league game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds.
“I’ve been dressing up since 2015 because I go to comic cons and stuff like that,” Ramos said. “I’m an artist and I draw and do things of that nature.”
He wore a backward, vintage Chicago Cubs hat, with a blue mask covering the top half of his face. A Cubs cape flowed down his back. He wore a T-shirt bearing his own likeness and a “utility belt” of sorts strung with tiny bats.
He held a round Cubs shield ringed with ivy in one hand and an embossed bat in the other.
Ramos began adding elements to his team-related costume after the Cubs won the World Series in 2016.
“I just kept going more and more and getting advice from cosplayers about how to do things,” he said. “Everything I have is all custom — like the shield I have like Captain America. I am the pinnacle now of what I can do. All I can do now is try to lose weight.”
Dawn Lamping, 40, of Hebron, Ky., stood out at Fan Fest as one of the dozen or so Cincinnati fans in bright Reds jerseys. She and her husband, Patrick Lamping, have tickets to tonight’s major-league game.
“The tickets were in our hands just a couple of days ago, but we got them through the Iowa (ticket) lottery because our cousins did it — they live in Iowa,” Lamping said. “They bought the tickets and we bought them from them.”
The Reds and Cubs form the basis of a friendly, but competitive rivalry in Lamping’s family. She has cousins from Indianapolis who are Cubs fans who regularly come to visit her in the Cincinnati area to see the two teams play.
“When we knew this was happening a year ago, we actually booked our hotel — as soon as we knew this was happening, even without tickets — because we wanted to make sure we had a place to stay,” Lamping said.
Lamping watched last year’s game on TV and said she thinks she knows what to expect when she sees her favorite team take the field among the corn.
“I’m probably going to cry — I’m just so excited,” she said. “I’m a Reds fan, born and raised.”
A 10-year-old girl from Jesup, Iowa, stood out at Fan Fest because she has a name that signifies that she was born to be a Cubs fan.
Addison Clark is the name of the girl, and the intersection of Addison and Clark streets is where the Cubs iconic Wrigley Field sits. Clark attended Fan Fest with her dad and brothers. They didn’t have tickets to today’s game, but the family makes a point of attending games in Chicago every summer.
“I like that we get to go to the games once in a while,” Addison said. “We go on vacation to go to the games.”
The Clark family and other fans were able to meet, photograph and acquire autographs from some former big-league players, including Geovany Soto.
Soto, 39, retired in 2017 after 13 years as a major-league catcher, including eight years with the Cubs. He received the National League Rookie of the Year award in 2008, which also saw his lone selection to the All-Star Game.
He said meeting the fans at the Dyersville event was “a really humbling experience.”
“You work hard to get your goals and to play the sport, then it’s really refreshing and rewarding as a baseball player to have people who want your signature,” he said. “I had all the hopes in the world to get to the big leagues and play with the best players in the world, but I never could imagine what that could look like as a kid. The reality was way better than what I thought it would be.”
Soto was poised to achieve another goal after Fan Fest, as he prepared to visit the Field of Dreams movie site for the first time.
“It will be awesome,” he said. “I saw the movie when it came out and all that. It’s exciting to see that in real life.”
