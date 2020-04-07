GALENA, Ill. — A major water project planned in Galena might be delayed due to COVID-19.
City officials are reconsidering some projects that were slated for this year due to the economic impact of the virus and the shelter-in-place order set by the governor.
City Administrator Mark Moran said City Council members will be asked if they want to continue with a $1.7 million project to update water infrastructure in the east portion of the city.
In November, council members approved a base and volumetric water rate increase for residents in order to pay for the project, which aimed to improve water pressure and quality. The city is accepting bids on the project through today.
Effective May 1, there would be a corresponding monthly base rate increase of $2.29, along with a 74-cent volumetric increase, which is added for every 1,000 gallons of usage.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic and its ripple effects have led to the closures of many businesses in the city and economic strain on many residents.
Given that, Moran said city council members will be asked if they want to continue with the project and the fee increases.
“A lot of jobs have been impacted recently, so it’s something the council will re-review,” he said.
If the rate increase is canceled, Moran said, the project likely would be pushed to 2021. Such a delay also would push back plans to update water infrastructure on the west portion of the city, which also will be paid through a rate increase that is planned for May 2022.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, Council Member Pam Bernstein said she feels the rate increase and the project should be delayed.
“I just don’t think it’s appropriate right now given the circumstances,” she said. “Our No. 1 priority is to make sure everyone is safe.”
Mayor Terry Renner said pursuing such a project during turbulent times for residents would be irresponsible.
“It wouldn’t make sense to move forward with this project right now when people are losing their jobs,” he said. “There’s just too many question marks right now.”
Moran said the issue is expected to be discussed by council members at their Monday, April 13, meeting.