ASBURY, Iowa — A march for justice and call to end racism organized by two Dubuque residents drew close to 100 people on Saturday afternoon at Asbury Park.
Rachel Jaeger and Grace Compton, both 21, put out the call on social media.
“All of the protests have been focused in downtown Dubuque,” said Jaeger, a Dubuque native who moved back to the area from Ames, Iowa. “We wanted to bring it out of the city.”
Before the march began, both Jaeger and Compton spoke to the group, many of them carrying homemade signs and wearing Black Lives Matter shirts.
“This is a movement,” said Jaeger. “It’s not a moment. We have to keep doing this until things change.”
Michelle Kleisner, of Dubuque, brought her 7-year-old daughter, Johanna.
“We talk about these things at home,” Kleisner said. “I thought it was important for Johanna to see it in action.”
As the group marched along Asbury Road, many cars honked their support. Police presence during the march consisted of a few squad cars in the parking lots of Asbury City Hall and the park.
Words that have become familiar refrains over the past few weeks were shouted as people walked, with marchers chanting “No Justice! No Peace!” and the name of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck while in custody on May 25.
Floyd’s death has sparked protests throughout the U.S. and around the globe against police brutality and racial injustice, including peaceful marches and other demonstrations in Dubuque.
Steven Meier, of Dubuque, expressed his frustration with people who don’t understand the aggressive nature of some of the protests in other parts of the country.
“Black people have been putting up with it for 450 years,” he said. “What happens when a Target gets looted or a police station gets burned down?”
“People notice!” someone in the crowd shouted.
“Exactly,” he said. “People notice.”
Michael Williams, 24, and McKenzy Marley, 25, of Dubuque, were among about a half-dozen black marchers in the predominantly white crowd.
“At first it was intimidating to be surrounded by white people,” Williams said to the crowd. “But then I thought, ‘I grew up in Dubuque. This is what it’s like every day for me.’”
Marley told of recently experiencing racism at her job as a server at a downtown Dubuque restaurant.
“I served a couple, and the man wouldn’t make eye contact with me,” she said. “I had a funny feeling, but I didn’t let it affect how I served them. As they were leaving, he said to me, ‘So, have you been out whoopin’ and hollerin’ with your friends?’”
Marley said the intent of his comment was clear, but she maintained her composure.
“I just said, ‘If you mean have I been peacefully protesting? Then, yes,’” she said.
Williams expressed his gratitude to the crowd for their presence.
“Thank you for coming out. It shows that you understand there’s an issue,” he said. “This rally is just an example. Look around you. You’re the majority. And we need your help.”