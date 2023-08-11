While barriers exist locally for some residents who wish to enroll in and use publicly provided health insurance, area professionals said they are equipped to help.
According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 4.8% of Dubuque County residents under 65 years old had no health insurance in 2021. However, for those making 138% of the federal poverty level or less, that number jumps to an estimated 9%.
Those with incomes at or below 138% of the federal poverty level usually qualify for Medicaid or plans in the federal health insurance marketplace. Generally, for adults under 65 in Iowa, the income guideline is 133% of the federal poverty level, but several factors such as age or pregnancy can increase that required level.
For some people who do qualify for Medicaid, language barriers, confusing guidelines and complex documentation requirements can keep people from enrolling or maintaining coverage.
Angela Petsche, outreach and enrollment coordinator at Crescent Community Health Center in Dubuque, said language barriers can be overcome, and the facility provides services to help, including interpreters.
Documentation plays a role as well, Petsche said. For undocumented immigrants, Medicaid is not an option. For most services, community health centers such as Crescent offer income-based payment plans, but services such as X-rays, heart specialists or maternal care can be more difficult to get, Petsche said.
Unless patients pay up front or use grant-funded programs for low-cost specialty care, those services largely are unavailable to the uninsured, Petsche said.
Once enrolled, figuring out how coverage works and finding care providers can also be difficult for some people.
Michelle Zurcher, a public health nurse and lead case manager at the UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association, helps Medicaid recipients navigate the system once they enroll.
Zurcher said if some families lose their coverage due to moving or changing their contact information, they might not realize it. Medicaid recipients must change their address by contacting Medicaid member services specifically, not just by changing it at the post office.
If Medicaid tries to contact a recipient and is unsuccessful, the coverage may be canceled.
“When they go to try and use that insurance card at the doctor or wherever they may go, they find out that they don’t have coverage anymore,” Zurcher said.
Medicaid rules can change. For example, annual eligibility reviews restarted in April after being paused for much of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stacy McAtee, a patient financial coordinator supervisor at UnityPoint Health, said now that the Medicaid eligibility reviews are underway, people may lose coverage if they do not complete their review. Reviews ask recipients to update personal information such as income and family size.
McAtee said coordinators can help people assess what other plans they may be eligible for in the health insurance marketplace if they don’t qualify for Medicaid.
Many factors determine Medicaid eligibility, and experts encourage anyone to apply. Income eligibility requirements typically increase annually, so people on the edge of eligibility may qualify the next year. Many uninsured people across the U.S. are eligible for Medicaid. Of the 27.5 million uninsured Americans under 65 years old, 27% are Medicaid eligible and 37% are eligible for the health insurance marketplace, according to an analysis by health-policy nonprofit KFF using 2023 Medicaid eligibility levels and the 2021 American Community Survey.
Census Bureau data show in 2021, 5.8% of all Iowans did not have health insurance. Of Iowans making 138% or less of the federal poverty level, that number increased to 10.2%, according to the data. Illinois and Wisconsin saw similar numbers.