While barriers exist locally for some residents who wish to enroll in and use publicly provided health insurance, area professionals said they are equipped to help.

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 4.8% of Dubuque County residents under 65 years old had no health insurance in 2021. However, for those making 138% of the federal poverty level or less, that number jumps to an estimated 9%.

Recommended for you

Maia Bond is a Report for America corps member.