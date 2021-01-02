SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Jonn Johnson describes himself as socially awkward and believes, when people meet him for the first time, they think he is weird.
“(Then,) they’ll ask me what I like, and I’ll just start rambling about firetrucks and they kind of warm up to me,” he said. “Pretty much everything is interesting to me.”
Johnson recalls the water and foam capacity of every vehicle in the Shullsburg Fire Department’s fleet. The brands and the vehicle numbers.
But the feelings of safety and kinship that firefighters convey mean the most to the 23-year-old.
“For me being a kid they barely knew and me being a special needs person, they were very welcoming,” he said.
Johnson recently recounted growing up as an unofficial volunteer for the Shullsburg Fire Department on its official social media page. He praised firefighters for accepting him as a person with autism.
Department leaders did not respond to multiple requests for comment for this story.
WELCOME
Johnson and his family moved to Shullsburg from Dubuque in 2009 following a stabbing on the city’s North End. His father, Charles Searles, wanted Johnson and his siblings to experience childhood within the cozy atmosphere of a small town.
Their home is located about two blocks from Shullsburg’s firehouse. Across the street, a city fire whistle sounds whenever there is a call.
The then-13-year-old Johnson bounded down the hill for the station when that happened.
“I would be there, whether that be 7 in the morning or 3 in the morning,” he said.
Johnson’s interest piqued the attention of his parents.
“At first, I wanted to make sure he wasn’t in their way,” Searles said. “He said the first couple of times he would stand back and watch.”
Johnson appeared with regularity, so firefighters assigned tasks. He packed a cooler with bottles of water to be delivered to scenes. Later, he filled the water tanker trucks as they were called to rural fires. When vehicles returned, he washed the rigs. He performed crowd control during the city’s Fourth of July celebration.
“These guys could have told me to leave, and they didn’t,” he said. “From the get-go, they made me feel welcome.”
DETAILS
Johnson launched a social media page in 2014, where he documents fire calls in Dubuque. It has attracted more than 1,850 followers.
When he hears something on the emergency scanner that differs from department protocol, he contacts Dubuque Fire Chief Rick Steines.
“I got two emails from him over the weekend,” Steines said. “He asks a lot of questions.”
Johnson pores over Steines’ annual budget, questions the rationale behind vehicle acquisitions and insists on learning the features of each.
When the department purchases a new truck, Johnson travels to Dubuque. Staff pull the vehicle of interest out of the station so Johnson can photograph it from four angles. He posts the pictures online.
Johnson has photographed all but one of the Dubuque Fire Department’s 26 vehicles.
He loves the articulating ladder truck, which consists of a boom with a basket attached to one end. Firefighters remain in the basket while venting a roof, which releases heat and smoke.
“A lot of firefighter injuries are falling through roofs, and this kind of eliminates that risk,” Johnson said.
HELPING
Johnson moved to Mineral Point, Wis., in 2016 but visits Shullsburg for the Fourth of July and Christmas holidays.
“I tend to be a bad luck charm because every time I come back, there tends to be a fire call,” he said.
Johnson still runs to the station. He dreams of becoming the fire captain of Dubuque’s ladder truck 511.
Johnson cannot explain why he loves firefighting.
“It’s second nature to me, I guess,” he said.
Searles believes his son’s passion stems from the concept of one person rescuing another.
“He enjoys helping,” Searles said. “It’s helping the community.”