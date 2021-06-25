Historic sites in Wisconsin that were shuttered due to budgetary shortfalls will reopen by August after Gov. Tony Evers allocated $1 million in federal aid to the sites.
Those include Pendarvis in Mineral Point, Stonefield in Cassville, Villa Louis in Prairie du Chien, First Capitol in Belmont, Wade House in Greenbush, HH Bennett Studio & Museum in Wisconsin Dells and Reed School in Neillsville.
The funding is part of the governor’s $140 million appropriation for Wisconsin’s entertainment and tourism industry, announced Thursday in a press release.
“Our historic sites are vital to the tourism economies of their communities, and we are pleased that this funding has come through to help us open the doors,” said Christian Overland, director and CEO of the Wisconsin Historical Society, in a release.
The Wisconsin Historical Society earlier this year announced that the sites would remain closed until April 2022, as the agency deals with budget cuts and pandemic-related shortfalls.
The historical society’s appropriation will be used to hire and train staff in preparation for opening all sites by August. Thursday’s development occurred after southwest Wisconsin lawmakers introduced legislation that would appropriate $1 million to reopen the sites. The bill was approved by the state Assembly on Tuesday and is now under consideration in the Senate.