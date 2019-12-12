ASBURY, Iowa — A community pond in an Asbury subdivision will be drained beginning today in advance of a planned storm sewer project.
The project will involve work on a channel, pond and spillway in the Forest Hills subdivision, according to the city. A pipe eventually will be installed connecting Forest Hills Drive to the pond.
Details about the project — including a time line — will be discussed during a City Council meeting next month. Bidding should begin in February.
However, the pond must be drained now to allow sediment and the ground time to freeze. Then, contractors will be able to use equipment to remove the sediment.
City Administrator Beth Bonz said the pond will return once work on the project is complete.
In the meantime, city officials are asking residents to stay away from the pond bottom and breach area during and after draining.
The city also states that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources “indicated the taking of remnant fish by means other than fishing line and hook would be unlawful.”