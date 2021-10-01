Dubuque County Fair Association Annual Pork Dinner
Today, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
5 to 7:30 p.m. Pork loin, mashed potatoes and gravy, salad, corn, rolls and butter, coffee and milk and dessert. Tickets available at the fairgrounds office. Cost: $15 for adults. $6 for ages 5 to 11. Free for ages 4 and younger. More information: www.dbqfair.com.
Dubuque Latinx Fiesta
Saturday, Washington Square, 700 Locust St.
1 to 4 p.m. Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with this free, family-friendly event. Resource booths, children’s activities and storytelling. Performances by Aztec Dance Chicago, Quad Cities Ballet Folklorico and Capoeira. Food and drink vendors. More information: www.mfcdbq.org.
Tri-States’ Largest Chili Cook-off
Saturday, Calico Bean Market, 352 Bluff St.
Cooks will compete in both chili and showmanship categories in three divisions. Public tasting begins at 1 p.m.; $5 per cup for tastings. Food and beverages, live music, bounce house for the children and more. Proceeds benefit Hills & Dales.
Galena Oktoberfest
Saturday, Depot Park, 91 Bouthillier St., Galena, Ill.
Noon to 10 p.m. The ceremonial tapping of the keg kicks off Galena’s 14th annual festival featuring live music and dancing, wiener dog races, German beer and food, vendors, beer stein endurance contest and bean bag tournament children’s activities. Cost: $10. Free for ages 12 and younger. More information: www.galenalions.org.
Cheesefest
Saturday, West Water Street, Shullsburg, Wis.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cheesemaking demonstrations, cheese tasting contest, Shullsburg Fire Department annual breakfast, arts and crafts vendors, fresh-made bakery items and treats, annual library book sale, live music, food and beverage, and children’s entertainment. All Water Street shops will be open during the festival. Cost: Free; $10 at the door for the wine, beer and cheese tasting. More information: www.lafayettecountywi.org.
QuadCon
Sunday, Five Flags Center, Dubuque
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A celebration of comics, toys, video games and other aspects of pop culture. The event also features board games, vintage magazines, posters, role-playing and more with vendors, authors and cosplayers. Game-playing tournaments will include Super Smash Bros. and Mario Kart competitions. Admission is $5 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and free after 2:30. Kids 10 and younger and active-duty military members admitted for free all day. More information: quadcitycon.com.