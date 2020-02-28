Although no cases of coronavirus have been detected in Iowa, government entities, health providers and businesses are bracing for or already have experienced the impacts of a coronavirus that has spread internationally, infecting more than 82,000 people and sending ripples through the global economy.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 60 cases of COVID-19 within the country and believes the virus might now be spreading domestically.
In light of ongoing concerns pertaining to the spread of the virus, Dubuque County Supervisor Chairman Dave Baker called for a special work session Thursday to update the county’s public health emergency preparedness plan. The response plan was last updated in July 2019.
“I want to make sure we are prepared,” Baker said. “I’m not doubting that we are.”
The Dubuque County Public Health Department recommends that residents prepare for a potential outbreak in the same manner as they would for severe weather or other disruptive events.
“Families just need to make a plan,” said Executive Director Patrice Lambert. “What if they can’t go to work or school because they are ill?”
Meanwhile, Dubuque Community School District staff have started to receive inquiries from families as to the status of its response plan, said Health Services Coordinator Allie White.
“We are consulting with our local and state public health officials for the most recent, up-to-date recommendations, and the district is working with our stakeholders to adapt our response plans to meet the needs of this emerging virus,” she said.
Likewise, local hospitals have updated their protocols in concert with CDC recommendations.
All MercyOne locations now screen patients for travel history, contact with people known to have COVID-19 and fever and respiratory symptoms, according to spokesperson Jennifer Faley.
“If any patient fits the at-risk criteria, the patient will be immediately isolated and provided a mask,” she said. “Once isolated, MercyOne Infection Prevention colleagues will contact the Iowa Department of Public Health.”
UnityPoint Health officials said they likewise are following the latest CDC guidelines issued for screening, testing and infection control among patients suspected of infection.
In Platteville, Southwest Health is readying for a hypothetical influx of patients.
“We are looking at our supplies. We are looking at education for staff (and) for patients,” said Angela Pagenkopf, infection preventionist.
Precautions
Health officials believe COVID-19 spreads from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms, such as coughing, fever, wheezing and pneumonia, can appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus resemble those utilized for other infectious diseases such as influenza and the common cold.
Those include covering one’s cough, washing hands with soap and water and avoiding contact with others when one feels ill.
The CDC does not recommend that healthy people use personal protection equipment, such as masks, to prevent infection. Additionally, the agency has not determined whether some populations are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19.
However, some populations, such as senior citizens, are considered vulnerable with respect to disease generally, especially when they live in community settings.
“There are so many pathogens in the senior community that we have to stay on top of them. This, of course, is kind of next level because the illness itself is so serious,” said Laura Nissen, community relations director at Luther Manor Communities. “Don’t visit a community like this if you’re not feeling well.”
Travel
As the virus spreads globally — it is present in at least 36 countries — the CDC has updated travel advisories for regions that have seen a jump in cases, including China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy and Hong Kong.
Chinese nationals traveling from China are barred from entering the U.S. by presidential order, while U.S. citizens and permanent residents who traveled to Hubei province and other parts of mainland China may enter, but are subject to health monitoring and possible quarantine for up to 14 days.
Several University of Wisconsin-System institutions recently suspended study abroad programs to South Korea, but UW-Platteville had no trips scheduled, according to spokesperson Paul Erickson.
In Dubuque, officials from Clarke University, Loras College and the University of Dubuque said they do not have study abroad programs in regions of concern.
However at UD, sponsored faculty, staff and student travel to and from China and South Korea is temporarily suspended. Meanwhile, Clarke University is continuing to monitor events as it assesses whether to proceed with short-term travel courses scheduled in May, according to a spokesperson.
Business disruption
Local businesses that obtain supplies abroad expect to see backlogs as they attempt to acquire products.
“We ended up with delays logistically with raw materials coming into the places where we want to have the things fabricated, and even things that are finished,” said J.B. Priest, owner of M&M Sales Enterprises Inc. “Everybody’s just in a giant congestion.”
The Dubuque business manufactures, distributes and sells outdoor children’s swings, and Priest already has canceled two trips to China, where his suppliers are located.
Raki Giannakouros, owner of Dubuque-based Blue Sky Solar, has not struggled to obtain solar equipment, but in anticipation of import delays, he purchased additional parts.
“We are definitely a little concerned,” he said.