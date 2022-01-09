Demand for digital content was once again high at local libraries in 2021, continuing a trend accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Digital checkouts of e-audiobooks and e-books were significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels at both Carnegie-Stout Public Library and Dubuque County Library District. At the latter, circulation of such materials in 2021 was up 50% from 2019.
“(Digital materials) are still immensely popular,” said Ben Eagle, adult services librarian at Carnegie-Stout. “Between last year and this year, they’ve really shot up in use.”
Platteville (Wis.) Public Library Patron Services Manager Karina Zidon said that in 2021, the statewide Wisconsin Digital Library Consortium hit a new record of more than seven million checkouts of e-books, e-audiobooks and e-magazines.
At Carnegie-Stout, checkouts of e-audiobooks have surpassed those of e-books, Eagle said. He is not sure why that format is more popular, but he noted that he enjoys the ease of listening to e-audiobooks during daily tasks such as cleaning or driving.
Whether readers chose digital or physical copies, well-known authors and national book club reads dominated local libraries’ lists of top checkouts.
A clear favorite was “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah. The bestselling historical fiction novel set during the Dust Bowl received numerous national accolades and featured prominently on the lists of top print, audiobooks and e-books checked out at the three area libraries.
“We have a lot of copies of that book, and there’s still some checked out now, and it came out in February,” Eagle said.
Zidon described Hannah as a “consistently popular author” among Platteville readers, as well as John Grisham, whose novel “Sooley” was among the top checkouts at all three area libraries.
In nonfiction, Carnegie-Stout saw increased demand for books on political, social science and health-related topics, Eagle said.
Dubuque County Library District Director Amanda Vazquez wrote in an email that biographies surged in popularity during 2021.
On the children’s shelves at Carnegie-Stout, graphic novels saw high readership, including a new graphic novel edition of “The Baby-Sitters Club” series, Eagle said.
“There’s a lot of great graphic novels aimed at kids with great storylines and great artwork,” he said. “That can be kind of an introduction (to reading) or just a second art form for kids to look at.”
Graphic novels and manga also were popular among young adult and teen readers at Dubuque County Library District, along with mysteries. Vazquez also said books based on myths from non-European cultures have risen in popularity.
“More titles have been published, and we’ve received requests for series based in other cultures’ mythological traditions — Indian or Persian, for example,” she wrote.