A U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded project produced nearly 5,000 pounds of food for Dubuque-area people in need. Dubuque County Master Gardeners, with numerous other volunteers, helped Dubuque Rescue Mission, The Salvation Army of Dubuque and Westminster Presbyterian Church create gardens that grew a combined 4,983 pounds of food, according to a press release. The garden project was funded in part by a $2,000 grant by the USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program awarded to the Dubuque County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Office.
