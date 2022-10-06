BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bud Knake always seemed to have the capacity to do more work.
The Bellevue resident spent much of his life farming, keeping busy even into his old age with raising cows, cutting hay and thinking about how he could expand his farmland.
That was on top of raising kids, coaching youth sports, serving on numerous local boards and making sure to hit his grandkids’ sporting events.
“He worked unbelievably hard until we boys got old enough and came in (on the farm), and then he started volunteering,” said Bud’s son Mike Knake.
Albert “Bud” Knake died on June 27 at the age of 91.
He was born on July 20, 1930, to Louis and Molly Knake. Louis had a blacksmith shop in Bellevue, and Bud worked there in his younger years, along with taking jobs at a factory and on a farm. It was during his days at the shop that his knack for business shone through.
“When he was 16, he ran the blacksmith shop and put his dad on a salary,” said Bud’s son Patrick Knake.
Still, Bud knew that he wanted to become a farmer, a job that would give him independence and the chance to be his own boss.
“He worked on a farm all through high school,” said Mike Knake. “He always wanted to farm.”
Bud was in the shop one day when Lillian Stillmunkes dropped in. Lillian was a farmer whose husband had died, leaving her with the farm and two children, Donna Mueller and Daniel Knake.
“She took something down to the blacksmith shop to get fixed, and they met,” Donna said. “That was like true love.”
The two went on dates, often bringing Lillian’s children in tow. Both were religious, but Bud was Lutheran and Lillian was Catholic, a difference that didn’t sit well with their respective families. When the two decided it was time to get married, they opted to elope, traveling to Arkansas because the state had a short waiting period to get a marriage license.
“They dumped me and my brother with my grandma and told her they’d be back and left a note in the mailbox saying they were gone for two days or three days,” Donna said.
The two married on Oct. 27, 1951, and would go on to have three children, Mike Knake, Patrick Knake and Penny Medinger.
Bud and Lillian started farming together, with Bud always eager to expand their operation further. He would buy more and more land and work on projects, constructing ponds, dikes and buildings. Much of the money the couple earned went right back into the land.
“He expanded way beyond Mom’s dreams,” Mike said, laughing. “She always said she wanted a farmer but not quite that much of a farmer.”
Bud and Lillian worked alongside each other, with plenty of help from their kids as they grew older. Lillian milked the cows, baled hay and hauled corn. Donna helped cook and clean around the house, and the other siblings had their own jobs as well.
It was a big responsibility for the kids, but one they rose to because they saw how hard their parents worked.
“My job was to feed the milk calves, and it was all my responsibility,” Penny said. “They trusted me to do that at 9 years old.”
When the family wasn’t farming, it filled their time with sports. The boys played basketball, baseball and football, and Bud taught Penny how to pitch and later started a women’s softball team so she could get more experience. Each year, the family would take a trip to Wrigley Field for a Chicago Cubs game.
“That was our vacation every year,” Penny said.
When the children got a bit older and Bud found himself with more time on his hands, he started volunteering.
Over the years, Bud served on boards for Jackson County Farm Bureau, the county board of adjustment and Jackson County Cattlemen’s Association, among others. He helped start the Bellevue Rural Fire Agency and Andrew Jackson Demonstration Farm and spent long stints as a township trustee and school board member.
Of all his volunteer roles, though, Bud was particularly well known for starting “Bud Ball,” a community basketball program for boys and girls in fifth through eighth grade. He financed and coached the program for a decade.
“He started it to get those kids so they could feed into the high school program (and) they would have some experience by the time they got there,” Penny said.
Three granddaughters that Bud coached would go on to play basketball in the high school state tournament.
Bud and Lillian were regulars at the grandkids’ games. At the end of the games, the grandchildren would come over to ask how they played. Lillian had meticulously kept score and could tell them how they did, and Bud would chime in with ways they could improve.
The grandkids all looked up to Bud and Lillian, who always kept ice cream bars in the freezer for when they visited. When the grandchildren got older and came home from college, they always wanted to spend time with their grandparents.
“Their big asset was instilling a sense of family,” Donna said. “I was always amazed that the grandkids would come home from college and be out there.”
Even as Bud got older, he didn’t slow down. He continued to work on the farm, picking corn, cutting hay and checking on the cows. When he wasn’t farming, he was an avid reader and enjoyed watching sports on TV. Lillian enjoyed doing puzzles and crosswords.
“They just lived so simply,” Donna said. “We always felt bad for them. We wanted more for them because they worked so hard. They didn’t care. They didn’t care at all.”
Lillian died in June 2021, months before their 70th anniversary.
On June 27 of this year, Bud was out chasing bulls with his sons and a grandson when his all-terrain vehicle crashed. Bud died as a result of the crash.
It was a sudden loss for the family, but in the end, Bud died doing what he loved.
“He would have wanted nothing more than to go like that,” Donna said. “We were so sad, but now, it’s a consolation because I think of that. That’s what he lived for.”
