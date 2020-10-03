DYERSVILLE, Iowa — After hearing concerns from neighboring property owners, Dyersville City Council members recently called upon the certified professional wetland scientist spearheading the Bear Creek restoration project to help clear up any misconceptions.
The massive earth-moving project primarily located on the western edge of Westside Park is markedly changing the landscape along Bear Creek, but some residents are concerned the change might not be for the better.
The primary cause of concern is the oxbows, or depressions located outside of the creek’s normal channel, that are designed to serve as a temporary retention basin during flooding events while also reducing nitrates in the water.
Of the six newly installed oxbows, only one was designed to be a “wet” oxbow that will consistently contain around 1 foot of water, while the other five will hold water during heavy rain events but drain within 48 to 72 hours.
While these oxbows will certainly help with flooding events and water quality, neighbors are worried they are also creating a haven for mosquitoes.
Council Member Jim Gibbs said he has been impressed with what he has seen, but he is fielding concerns from neighboring property owners about the wet oxbow.
“I’ve walked down there, and (the wet oxbow) is definitely green, it’s definitely growing algae, and the water seems to not be moving in there, and that’s a large concern for the neighborhood,” Gibbs said.
Judy Joyce, senior geomorphologist at Impact 7G, said while things are going to take a while to get established, everything is moving in the right direction.
“You’re right — there is algae there right now and everything looks pretty muddy, but once we get this vegetation established and you get more predators in there during the first year, the system will balance out,” she said. “It won’t look the way it does right now.”
Joyce also said people routinely are concerned about mosquitoes any time they introduce oxbows to an area, but she reassured the council that the oxbows shouldn’t bring more of the pests to the park.
The wet oxbow is connected to the groundwater associated with Bear Creek, which means it is filled with colder water.
Joyce said mosquitoes like warm, stagnant, shallow water that is at least 72 degrees.
“The water should be cooler and the vegetation should help keep it cool, and we’re also going to bring in things that eat mosquitoes,” Joyce said. “So, there shouldn’t be any more mosquitoes in that area compared to what you would see in other places within the park.”