EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- An East Dubuque City Council member who was a former Jo Daviess County Board member has died.
Martin "Marty" Werner, who was in his 70s, died, City Manager Loras Herrig confirmed to the Telegraph Herald this morning. Herrig said he didn't know any details about Werner's death but said he believed Werner died Thursday night.
Werner previously served on the Jo Daviess County Board and the Jo-Carroll Energy Board of Directors. Werner was appointed to a brief stint on the council in 2016, but he resigned later that year after officials learned he could not sit on both the council and the county board. He was later elected to the City Council in 2019.
Herrig described his two years working with Werner as "very enjoyable."
"He seemed very dedicated to the citizens of East Dubuque," Herrig said.
Werner was eager to see the city grow in terms of population and jobs, goals city officials continue to work on, Herrig said.
"My only regret is he won't be able to see us accomplish those goals," he said.
Mayor Kirk VanOstrand said he knew few details about Werner's death. He called Werner a “true East Dubuquer,” noting that Werner lived in the community when it was financially thriving in the 1950s and 1960s. Werner wanted to see the community prosper as it did then.
“Marty’s been an East Dubuque person his whole life,” VanOstrand said. “He was well-liked, and everybody knew Marty.”
As mayor, VanOstrand has 60 days to appoint someone to fill Werner’s council seat.
“I’m not going to rush into it,” he said. “I’m going to give it some time, let it wait for a while and then do my duty as mayor and appoint someone.”
This story will be updated.