While other incoming Dubuque County officials elected this year have been preparing to assume their new roles, one — County Treasurer Mike Clasen — has been doing the job for more than a month.
The terms for county officials technically begin on Monday, Jan. 2, for those elected or reelected in this year’s general election. The exception is when an elected official is replacing an interim appointee.
“Code states that if an office is vacated and an appointment is made, the person elected assumes the office as soon as the election is canvassed,” explained County Auditor Kevin Dragotto, the county’s elections commissioner.
The county Board of Supervisors performed its canvass on Nov. 15.
“So as soon as the supervisors certified the election, I was on the job,” Clasen said.
Clasen garnered 54% of the vote, making him the first Republican to hold the seat in more than 100 years.
He replaced Denise Dolan, who was serving in an interim capacity following the resignation of previously appointed interim Treasurer Randy Wedewer after he was arrested in a prostitution sting. Wedewer had been appointed following the retirement of longtime Democratic Treasurer Eric Stierman.
Clasen said that much of his time in the office so far had been spent familiarizing himself with its staff and processes.
“There is a great staff in place, a lot of longevity,” he said. “I would say 50% of the staff has been here eight to nine years. Internally, I have to learn from them — what are their daily tasks and transactions? If I can learn from them, that also helps me advocate for them and lead them. Then, if there are things within this office — efficiencies or other things we need to better serve the general public — that’s my job to advocate for.”
Among the office staff is Deputy Treasurer Angela Steffens, the Democrat who Clasen topped in the election.
Clasen said his background in banking already helped him alter maturities on some of the county’s accounts, which he believes should lead to significant savings for the county.
Dragotto said incoming county officials have handled the changing of guards in different ways.
“Denise and Mike worked very closely for three or four days,” he said. “I know that Supervisor-elect (Wayne) Kenniker has been meeting with department heads, including me, and has been very engaged.”
Kenniker is taking the seat held by Democrat Jay Wickham, who finished third in November’s election for two seats on the county board. Democrat Ann McDonough was reelected.
With Kenniker and incumbent Supervisor Harley Pothoff, it is the first time that two Republicans have been on the county board.
Republican County Attorney-elect Scott Nelson also will take office next week, replacing outgoing Democratic County Attorney C.J. May III.
Kenniker, Wickham, Nelson and May did not respond to requests for comment for this story.
