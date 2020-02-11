Registration is now open for Great Give Day, a 24-hour, online charitable giving event.
Established by Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, the event has collected more than $1.7 million for local nonprofit organizations since 2014, according to a press release.
It will be held on May 14 this year. A kickoff meeting will be held on March 5 at the foundation’s office at 700 Locust St.
A free social media training for nonprofit organizations will be held on March 30 at the foundation.
Visit greatgiveday.org or contact Peter Supple at peter@dbqfoundation.org or 563-588-2700 for more information.
Also, the foundation will begin a series of Nonprofit Strength Builder workshops on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Registration is open for the full series or individual workshops. All sessions will be held from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the foundation.
Visit dbqfoundation.org/strengthbuilder or contact Shirley Templeton Vaughn at shirley@dbqfoundation.org or 563-588-2700 for more information.